One disastrous inning Tuesday spelled the end of the Terrors’ perfect start to the season.
No. 4 Glynn Academy (10-1, 1-1 Region 2-6A) allowed nine runs to No. 5 South Effingham (8-2, 1-1) in the bottom of the third en route to a 10-0 loss in Guyton.
A scoreless game that had seen just two batters over the minimum through two-and-a-half frames flipped when the first 13 Mustang batters reached safely to open the bottom half of the third. South Effingham tallied its first hit of the contest when a pop fly fell in right field to lead off the inning, and after consecutive Glynn errors on attempts to field bunts, the bases were loaded with no outs.
A ground ball squirted through to left field in the ensuing at-bat to score two runs before the Terrors tagged out the Mustangs runner trying to advance to third.
But another single preceded an RBI double, and the next batter scored two more on a single to extended the lead to 5-0. Following a single and hit batter, the bases were loaded again for South Effingham with just one out.
A walk pushed another run in, and a double scored all three runners. With the lead now at nine, South Effingham loaded the bases one last time on another hit batter and Glynn’s third error of the inning, but this time, the Terrors were able to escape when reliever Rooker Hobby secured the final two outs on a pop fly and a ground ball to third.
While South Effingham was able to break out of its slump in a big way, Glynn Academy was never able to find a rhythm at the plate.
The first six Terrors in the lineup were retired in order before Jack Anderson tallied a single to lead off the top of the third. A sacrifice bunt moved Anderson to second, but after a strikeout and an intentional walk to Tank Tankersley, the inning ended on a ground ball to first base.
Jackson Bufkin recorded the only other hit for Glynn on a single that once again advanced Anderson to second base in the top of the fifth. But the next batter grounded into a double play, and Anderson was stranded at third on another ground out in the ensuing at-bat.
The Terrors managed just five baserunners — two reaching via error — against Mustangs starter Nick Milbrandt, who completed the five-inning game in just 72 pitches.
A two-out RBI double by South Effingham in the bottom of the fifth ended the game by run rule, evening the series between top 5 ranked region rivals.
The series returns to Wainwright Field for the rubber match set for Friday at 6 p.m.