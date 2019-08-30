Coming off a loss to a South Carolina title contender, Glynn Academy looked like a contender itself Friday in a 52-7 rout of Washington at Glynn County Stadium.
The Terrors rolled to 338 yards of offense, 294 on the ground, and their defense suffocated the Bulldogs in a dominant all-around performance as Glynn continues to look increasingly comfortable on the field.
“That’s what you have to do,” said Terrors head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “You have to continue to get better. I feel like we’ve gotten better.
“Fort Dorchester is a really good football team. They’d be a playoff team in 7A here, no doubt, a top-tier team. But we did some good things. I’ll have to go back and look at the film and see what we did here, it’s hard to see, but I feel like our execution was a little better.”
Despite scoring just one offensive touchdown in seven quarters of varsity play between the scrimmage and season opener, Glynn Academy found its legs early on against Washington, scoring on each of its first six possessions.
Nevarius Williams took the opening kickoff 80 yards down to the 5 yard line, and one the Red Terrors’ first play from scrimmage, quarterback TJ Lewis danced his way into the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
On Glynn’s next possession, a procedure penalty inside the red zone stalled the drive, but kicker Chase Gabriel hit on a field goal from 37 yards out to extend the lead to 10-0.
Following a Washington touchdown, it took just three plays for Glynn to hit paydirt again when Jayden Drayton’s 45-yard run set up Caden Hutchinson’s 3-yard touchdown.
The Terrors tacked on two more scores — a 31-yard touchdown pass from Lewis to Williams and another short Lewis run — to go up 31-7 going into halftime.
After struggling a bit last week, Lewis has a breakout performance against Washington, racking up 95 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries to go along with a 2-of-5 passing performance for 44 yards and another score.
“He’s getting better,” Hidalgo said. “We wanted to get Jayden some plays tonight. Both those guys, I think did a lot of good things. We’re going to continue to use both of them.”
Although Lewis was the standout, it was hardly a solo act as three other Terrors rushed for at least 35 yards: Drayton (79), Hutchinson (42), and Grant (38).
Defensively, Glynn Academy held Washington to 233 yards of offense with 141 coming on its first two drives, the second ending in a 16-yard touchdown grab to close to within 10-7 with 9:41 in the second quarter.
After the Bulldogs’ score, they recorded just 42 yards until their final drive of the night, trailing by 45 points, went 50 yards before ending when Eric Gray recovered a fumble at the Terrors’ 40 yard line. It was the fourth turnover of the game forced by Glynn following an interception by Tywon Melvin, a blocked punt, and Jalorean Coleman’s 35-yard pick-6 late in the third quarter.
“You don’t get points for yardage, so I’m not interested in yardage, I care about points,” Hidalgo said, speaking about his defense. “I felt like on the second drive, we were probably playing a little too much man right there.
“They have some good receivers. Quarterback is a good player, runs around and throws the ball. They’ve got skill on the perimeter, throw the a lot of quick stuff. We jumped into some zone defense and got our hands on some.”
The Red Terrors had just one turnover in the contest, a high snap over the head of Lewis and recovered by the Bulldogs, but the Glynn Academy defense held on the quick change and got the ball right back on a three-and-out.
For the fourth straight year, Glynn improves to 1-1 following a season opening loss. The Terrors have gone on to win the Region 2-6A title and at least one playoff game the previous three seasons.