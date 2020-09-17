Both Benedictine and Brunswick High enter today’s matchup at Glynn County Stadium in search of a statement win.
The Class 4A Cadets (2-0) are looking to prove they are one of the top teams in the state, regardless of the classification, while the Pirates (1-1) want to establish themselves as playoff contenders against a third-ranked team chock-full of talent.
Kickoff for the first meeting between the programs since 1994 is set for 7:30 p.m.
Benedictine has been one of the most successful programs in Georgia since head coach Danny Britt took over in 2011. Since that time, the Cadets have compiled a 97-21 record with state titles in 2014 and 2016.
“One thing with Benedictine, you’re talking about going against a perennial championship-type program,” said Brunswick head coach Sean Pender. “A program that won a state championship here in recent years, always run deep in the playoffs. They know how to win.”
Through two games, the Cadets appear poised to make another deep playoff run despite opening the season unranked in its first season in Class 4A. That changed quickly following a 58-26 beat down of Burke County in its opener.
For an encore, Benedictine traveled to Springfield to deliver a 49-7 defeat to Effingham County, one of Brunswick’s competitors in Region 2-6A. The Rebels managed just 79 yards of total offense against the Cadets, and picked up only one first down over the final three quarters of the contest.
Linebacker Holden Sapp is the anchor of a Cadets defensive unit that is transitioning from a 4-3 look to a 3-4 that closely resembles the Pirates’ defensive scheme. Pender said Benedictine even runs similar checks as Brunswick.
But it’s on the offensive side of the ball that Benedictine really shines. The Cadets have scored more than 40 points per game six times over their last seven seasons, and they’ve got the talent to maintain their current 50-plus-point average over the course of the year.
“Being a private school, they’re allowed to go out and get players, that’s how they survive,” Pender said. “Their community, and their coaching staff, and their school’s support system, they go out and get those players that they need to have.
“They’ve got several D1 athletes, and they’ve got well-disciplined players, so they’re going to be a solid, good football team. It’s a great challenge for our guys, as far as the opportunity to lineup against quality opponents like this.”
Benedictine will lineup in both a Wing-T and spread look at various times — pounding the ball with a trio of dangerous backs in the former and taking to the air with a highly-rated recruit from the latter.
Senior running back LeShon Brooks leads the team with 194 rushing yards and two scores while speedy backs Justin Thomas (a University of Georgia baseball commit) and Za’Quan Bryan have combined for 366 yards of total offense on just 30 touches.
Junior quarterback Holden Geriner is a 247 Sports Composite three-star recruit with offers from LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Florida State and Michigan. He’s completed 66 percent of his passes this season for 309 yards and four touchdowns — a majority of which has gone to Duke commit Trent Broadnax.
It will be important for Brunswick to force Benedictine to try to work the entire length of the field for its scores and limit the big plays, which will be easier said than done against a team that has scored six touchdowns of 60 yards or more in two games.
But the Pirates have reason for optimism.
Seniors David Newbauer and Bryce Morris are set to return to the Brunswick trenches after missing the first two games. The Pirates have also had another week to adjust to the loss of standout running back Chuckobe Hill, who suffered a knee injury in the first half of the team’s opener against Pierce County.
In Hill’s absence, Brunswick went to the air more often, resulting in a 12-of-14, 210-yard, two-touchdown performance from senior quarterback KJ Lee, who delivered scoring passes to receivers Tyrease Jones (six catches, 83 yards) and Amarion Whitfield (three catches, 86 yards), before departing the game in the third quarter.
Although the Pirates appear to be at a talent disadvantage on paper — Maxwell Ratings favor the Cadets by 13 points — Brunswick is not intimidated.
“We can’t concentrate really on what they have; we have to concentrate on what we are, and what we need to do to get this win,” Pender said. “I know we’re not predicted to win this game, and I get it, I understand, but you know what? This little circle, these guys on this team, we believe we can win this game, and we’re going to go into this game with that mindset.
“We’re going to get after it, and we’re going to play hard football.”