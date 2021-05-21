There was plenty of Glynn County representation on the recently released All Region 2-6A soccer teams, including both Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards, following one of the more exciting all-around seasons in the area.
Both Glynn Academy squads and the Brunswick High boys each hosted, and won, a playoff match with the Terrors’ girls advancing the furthest in to the Elite 8.
The Glynn Academy boys and girls each won region titles, and by extension, saw their coaches and players saddled with the highest superlative.
Jonathan Sasser was named the boys’ Player of the Year with head coach Bobby Brockman earning boys Coach of the Year honors. On the girls’ side, Sally Brock was selected as the Player of the Year with head coach Tom Lemmon taking the vote for girls Coach of the Year.
Sasser scored 17 goals and dished 14 assists in leading a Terrors team that finished the season 12-3-1 overall and 8-2 in region play en route to another region title despite losing 11 seniors to graduation from last year’s team.
Joining their teammate on the all-region team was Phillip Bualato, Simon Van Boxel, Nathan Coptsias and Harrison Lee.
“I was super proud of the boys,” Brockman said. “I thought the team got better as the season unfolded. Jonathan had an amazing year, he led our team in assists by a huge margin.”
Brock capped off her tremendous career at Glynn Academy with a senior season that helped the Terrors’ girls to a 15-1-1 overall on the year and a perfect 12-0 in region, improving their region record to 31-0 over the past four years.
Cortlyn Roddini, Megan Hutson, Whitley Barbee, Madison Brewer and Emme Ross were also selected to the all-region team for their standout performances with the Glynn girls.
“They were just a very special group of seniors that we had,” Lemmon said. “Sally Brock was very deserving of Player of the Year, and all the other five girls are well-deserving of the first team as well.”
The Brunswick boys completed the greatest season in the program’s history, setting the school’s wins record with a 13-5-1 record overall, securing its first home playoff match with a 9-4 region record, and earning its first wins over their crosstown rival.
Denilson Carcamo earned a spot on the all-region team after leading the Pirates in goals and assists, and consistently finding ways to make an impact in the lineup. All region selection Zane Rosenbaum was a force in the net at keeper, and Oscar Cruz, Ramses Hernandez and Adam Smallwood each played vital roles for Brunswick as well in earning their spot.
Emma Counts earned all-region honorable mention for the Brunswick girls.