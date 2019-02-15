Just as the state playoffs got underway, Region 2-6A released its 2019 all-region basketball teams Friday.
Glynn Academy and Brunswick High head coaches Sharnesha Smith and Chris Turner were named Coach of the Year for the girls and the boys teams, respectively, while Zoesha Smith and Joyful Hawkins earned the Player of the Year awards.
At 24-4, the Terrors’ girls finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the region, going on to prove it in the tournament where they took home the championship.
The Pirates’ boys followed a similar path, going 16-10 to capture the top seed before winning the region tournament.
Zoesha Smith averaged team-highs in points (20.0), rebounds (11.7), steals (2.4), and blocks (1.4) for a Glynn Academy that entered the postseason ranked No. 6 in Class 6A in the Sandy’s Spiel rankings. Two of the junior’s teammates, Chmaiya Miller and La’Trinty Best, join her on the girls’ first team, while La’Neia Taylor (second team) and Akirria Mountain (honorable mention) also received selections.
The Brunswick girls were also featured on the all region team with Makaila Brown and Keya Daniels receiving first-team nods, and Marquia Heidt, Nyree Moody, and Jaliyah Howard were each selected to the second team. Kwameeri Brown was also an honorable mention for the girls team.
Aside from Hawkins, who has been a dominant force inside in his freshman campaign, the Pirates saw Sheydan Baggs and Torrey Dickens named to the boys first team for their play this season. Xavier Bean was placed on the second team, and John Forbes, Sharrod Ross, and Kelan Walker each earned honorable mention.
Willie Murray and Ke’varius Sparks represented the Glynn Academy boys on the all region first team, and Max Hrdlicka was recognized on the second team. Terrors McKinley Keller and Jordan Battle received honorable mention.