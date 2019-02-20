Trailing by seven and suddenly reeling on the wrong side of a 16-4 run in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs, the Terrors needed to someone to step up and and stop the spiral.
Zoesha Smith answered the bell.
Smith was the best player on the court in key moments for Glynn Academy, notching 25 points and 14 rebounds in a 50-35 victory against Stephenson.
“We always tell her: ‘The best players and elite players, they show up in the big games, all the time,’” said Terrors head coach Sharnesha Smith. “Of course she didn’t have her best night tonight to me. She missed a couple of layups, but what would you do without her.
“Her putting a lot of pressure on the defense like she did, with them having two players to guard her, it opened up the floor for everyone else.”
Not even Smith’s impressive numbers do justice to what she meant to her team Wednesday at the Glass Palace. Whenever the Terrors were teetering into the danger zone and in need of a play, it was the 5-foot-11 junior making it — on one play leaping to catch a pass over a defender near mid court before striding to the basket for a layup to help jumpstart a 13-4 run that resulted in a 22-20 lead at the end of the first half.
The Terrors continued their improved play in the second half, ultimately outscoring the Jaguars 41-19 after falling behind 16-9 early in the second quarter.
Stephenson built its momentum on the defensive side of the ball after falling behind 5-0, using full-court pressure and jumping lazy passes to fuel its surge. Glynn turned the ball over in the backcourt on a handful of possessions, leading to some easy baskets.
After some heroics by Smith to keep the Terrors from falling too far behind, the team hit its stride.
“I think it was nerves, but we prepared for the last two days,” Sharnesha Smith said. “We just worked on being poised the whole time, and we knew if we could handle their pressure, we would come out with it.
“We made a couple turnovers here and there, but I thought we were able to stay poised. Our whole thing the last two days was: ‘next play mentality.’ You make a mistake, you turn the ball over, miss a layup, miss a free throw, whatever. There’s nothing we can do about it in that moment. You’ve just got to think next play.”
La’trinty Best finished a relatively meager line with five points and five rebounds, but her ability to handle the ball as a big crumbled Stephenson’s attempts to press.
With a Jaguars big beyond half court and dropping back into the paint, Best was often free to catch a clean pass and dribble past the mid-court line with little difficulty and get the Terrors into their offense.
“That was our game plan,” Sharnesha Smith said. “We knew they had two bigs inside, and Lala (Best) can handle the ball for us, so we knew the matchup would be a little difficult for them in order to guard her.
“So we would put her on the ball side every single time and we would tell her to just attack. Their footwork wasn’t that good, and she just was able to put pressure on the defense.”
Glynn put on another strong defensive performance against a Stephenson team that entered the contest averaging 56.1 points per game. Following a 13-point first quarter, the Jaguars failed to score 10 or more points in a period the rest of the game.
A big factor in shutting down Stephenson was the play of LaNeia Taylor, who Glynn has constantly tasked with taking the opposing team’s best player out of the equation.
Taylor spent almost the entirety of the game face to face with all region guard Kassidy Broussard, limiting her to a handful of touches and visibly frustrating the Jaguars’ standout. Broussard was held to 12 points, just four coming after halftime.
“That’s what she does,” Sharnesha Smith said. “We put her on the key players every single time, and she locks them up.
“When you have a kid like that who can play 32 minutes of full deny, we wouldn’t do half the things we do without her being on the floor the way she was.”
The second-round win at the Glass Palace was likely the Terrors’ final home game of the season. Region 8’s top-seeded Lanier beat Sequoyah 61-37 and will host the quarterfinal game against Glynn Academy due to a universal coin flip by the GHSA that decided the bottom half of the bracket would be home in contests between like-seeded teams.