Brunswick High threw out every defense they could in an effort to slow down Glynn Academy.
But there’s only so long a team as talented as the Terrors can be held back.
No. 4 Glynn Academy exploded in the third quarter to turn a close contest into a comfortable 48-40 victory over cross-town rival No. 7 Brunswick on Friday at the Glass Palace.
Both teams came out the locker rooms playing frenzied defense, and as a result each team had their share of difficulties taking a lid off the basket early on. The Terrors (13-4, 3-0) and Pirates (10-5, 1-1) combined to score just 11 points in the opening period with the former holding onto a three-point advantage.
“We knew they would come out aggressive, but I thought we handled their pressure very well,” said Glynn head coach Sharnesha Smith. “I thought we were more aggressive at the beginning of the game; it’s just us being consistent as far as putting the ball in the basket.
“We struggled early with that, just scoring. We were on a scoring drought, but of course, you’ve got to respect Brunswick’s defense all the time. They play hard no matter what.”
Brunswick used traps, man defense, zone, and the occasional press as it looked to keep Glynn Academy off balance, but the cracks in the armor were apparent as early as the second quarter.
Although the Pirates held the Terrors to 10 points in the second quarter, Glynn also shot nine free throws in the period, making just two to help keep Brunswick within striking distance.
“Defensively, we were out of whack,” said Pirates head coach Maria Mangram. “We know who they have and what they bring to the table, but it’s up to us to want to stop it.
“We had some good defensive (possessions), but then we had some bad ones, a little more bad than good, I guess.”
Struggles at the charity stripe would be a game-long issue for the Red Terrors, who finished just 13-of-31 from the free throw line. By comparison, the Pirates shot 11-of-19 on their freebies.
But it didn’t take long for Glynn Academy to figure out a solution to its offensive woes: get the ball to Zoesha Smith.
The University of Georgia commit scored seven of the team’s 10 second-quarter points, and she’d pour in 18 more points in the second half to finish with a game-high 26 points and 22 rebounds.
“When Zoesha makes up her mind that nobody can stop her, you’ll see her do some great things,” Sharnesha Smith said. “That’s the mindset she had tonight. She knew she what she needed to do, she listened, she was engaged, she was that player; she was the best player on the floor tonight, and when she does that, I’m telling you, we normally win the ball game.”
Talia Hamilton also notched 14 points as the duo scored all but eight of the Terrors’ points on the night.
Keya Daniels was the Pirates’ leading scorer with 10 points, and Kwameeri Brown chipped in nine. Brunswick’s leading scorer on the season, Makaila Brown, scored just six in limited minutes.
“She just wasn’t really in her groove and we have a lot of players,” Mangram said. “No need to just leave one out there.
“That could have went either way, but as a coach, you make a decision and you live with it.”
A six-point game at halftime, Glynn Academy opened the third with a quick 6-0 run before Brunswick responded with a 7-0 push of its own to draw to within five — but it was as close as it would get.
A Zoesha Smith basket snapped the run, and a minute later, the Terrors’ lead was back to 10 as Hamilton splashed in a 3-pointer from the wing.
By the end of the third quarter, Brunswick had scored just 22 points, more than 27 points below its season average as Glynn ramped up its defense. The Red Terrors recorded 14 steals and three blocks on the night, and they’re holding opponents to fewer than 36 points per game over the course of the season.
“I tell them all the time, if you lock in defensively, we can almost stop anybody, and I mean that,” Sharnesha Smith said. “When we lock in, and we really know our assignments, and we’re engaged every possession, we can make some things happen, and that’s what we did.”
With the win, Glynn Academy takes a commanding lead in Region 2-6A, but with five region contests left for the Terrors, and six more for the Pirates, including the City Championship Game, there is still plenty of time for a potential shakeup.
The Brunswick High girls have defeated Glynn at least once a season over the last decade. It’ll likely need to keep the streak alive if they’re to challenge for the region crown.
“For us, it’s back to the drawing board,” Mangram said. “Right now they’re in first place, we’re in second, so we’re fighting for second right now going forward.
“If we have it our way, we should see them at least two more times.”