The Pirates have ridden the talent of bigs Shané Jackson and Shamya Flanders to a dominant regular season and a region title. But in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs, the team reminded opponents its guard play is pretty good too.
Led by its backcourt, Brunswick harassed Lakeside into turnover after turnover as it ran away with a 70-33 victory Tuesday at Brunswick Square Garden.
Ja’Mya West scored 12 points, Shania Jones added 10 points and six assists, and each member of the backcourt rotation did its job wrecking havoc on the Vikings in the full court press.
“A few of our guards did play very well…” said Pirates girls head coach Maria Mangram. “Tonight, even though Shané and Flanders still were big parts of what we did, of our success, Ja’Mya West came to play today. Shania Jones came to play today.”
Brunswick led 25-11 after eight minutes of play before extending its lead to 45-16 by the halftime buzzer as Lakeside struggled to even get the ball over the mid court line for much of the half.
The defensive effort helped the Pirates overcome a relatively slow start that saw the team trailing through more than three minutes of game time.
Lakeside opened the contest pinching down in the paint, getting a hand in interior passing lanes, and running in transition to build an 8-4 advantage early in the first quarter of the postseason opener.
But Brunswick immediately responded by rattling off a 33-3 run that spanned the remainder of the first and into the second period — Lakeside’s only points in a span of more than 10 minutes coming on a pull-up 3 in transition as the final seconds ticked off the clock in the opening quarter.
“I don’t even know if it was what they were doing, or if it was what we were not doing,” Mangram said. “They were doubling Shané at the beginning, but I told them, if they are doubling her, you’re not going to be able to pass her the ball, so just swing the ball to the other side. We have two post players — not just one.
“I think it took them a few possessions to figure that out, but after they understood what they were doing, we were successful.”
With the Vikings overplaying the Pirates’ bigs, the guards got the run started with Jones, West and Sharkardia Cowart combining to score 10 straight to push Brunswick back out front 14-8.
Outside a Flanders free throw, the BHS guards accounted for 19 of the team’s final 20 points in the first period. The trend continued into the second as the trio of Jones, West and Shanyece Quick scored 14 of the Pirates’ 20 points.
The Brunswick bigs had their moments in the first half, and even their presence caused problems for Lakeside, especially on the boards.
“What I was just telling the girls, Flanders was kind of having a little ill mood thinking she played bad,” Mangram said. “I told her, ‘Baby, you still got nine points and 11 rebounds.’ Sometimes it’s not always about putting the ball in the basket, but doing the other small things like sealing somebody, boxing out, or getting a rebound.”
Holding a massive height advantage over the Vikings, the duo of Jackson and Flanders combined for 27 points and 25 rebounds, including the first 10 points of the third quarter as Brunswick went up 55-19.
The Pirates rotated through the entirety of its roster in the second half with every available player getting an opportunity to touch the floor as the lead grew to as many as 41 points.
It was the type of complete team victory that makes Brunswick a title contender in the classification.
“I thought, as a unit, we played very well,” Mangram said. “We didn’t really start turning the ball over until it was later in the game, and tonight, we let everybody play. All of my younger kids were out there getting experience.
“I say the best way to get better is experience, and anytime we can play everybody, we definitely will. Right now, we’re just excited. We’re happy tonight went the way it did, and we’re just going to go back to the drawing board tomorrow.”
Brunswick (26-1) will look to keep rolling in the second round of the state playoffs when it hosts Buford (23-4) at Brunswick Square Garden 6 p.m. Friday.