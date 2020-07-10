Coming off two weeks of inactivity, Glynn Academy’s football team took things slowly in its return to conditioning workouts this past week.
The Terrors voluntarily canceled four practices two weeks ago after receiving the news a player tested positive for COVID-19, and last week was the Georgia High School Association’s dead week in which no teams could conduct practices or activities. As such, Glynn’s football team hadn’t seen the field since June 18.
So instead of ramping up to the intra-squad competitions now permitted by the GHSA, the Terrors used the week to get back to the basics.
“We’re still working on our conditioning, and taking the time to teach our kids,” said Glynn Academy head football coach Rocky Hidalgo. “There’s a lot of teaching out here, focusing on some small things, and getting ready for football season.”
Although the Terrors won a playoff game for the sixth straight season a year ago, the six wins was the fewest for the program since Hidalgo took over in 2014.
Six games is also the fewest Hidalgo has won in 11 seasons as a head coach, but his team has improved upon its record the subsequent year in each of the previous two instances, and there’s every reason to believe the trend will hold true.
A stretch of poor defensive play in the middle of the season led to a three-game slide for the Terrors. Following an off week prompted by the threat of Hurricane Dorian, Glynn Academy allowed an average of 40.3 points and 415 yards of offense over a three-game span entering region play.
“We did a lot of little things poorly, but we were young on defense in slots, a lot of kids who hadn’t played a ton,” Hidalgo said.
Those young players began to grow up during the stretch run of last season, helping Glynn hold its opponents to 19.5 points per game over the final six weeks, and it should pay dividends in the upcoming campaign.
The Terrors are set to return their top six linebackers from a season ago, including standouts Miles Smith and Joseph Beckham, and a pair of down linemen. Young players along the defensive line like Jayden Turner have also impressed the staff.
The secondary is where Glynn Academy has the most work to do after losing First-Team All-Region safety Byron Bacon, but Hidalgo and his staff are optimistic.
All-Region second teamers Jujuan Floyd and Jaiden Miller will hold down spots as the team’s primary corners, and the team has a number of players battling it out for two starting gigs at safety.
“(Travion) Concepcion is a kid that was scheduled to start for us last year and got a knee injury and missed a big chunk of the season,” Hidalgo said. “Cameron Joseph played a little bit for us here and there, he’s back for us this season. Kannum Warren was a kid that was a sophomore last year, worked hard and got a ton better. Colton Seay is a kid that really came on, we feel like he’s got a chance to play back there, and Tate Rhodes.
“A lot of kids who were sophomores for us last year who grew up over the course of the year, played a little bit here and there for us throughout the year, and we feel like we have some things to work with, some raw materials.”
On the offensive side of the ball, essentially all of the Terrors’ skill players are back — though they will need to find a replacement for Region 2-6A Player of the Year Nolan Grant.
Quarterback TJ Lewis has picked up major Division I offers on the recruiting trail this summer, and he’ll look to parlay the momentum into a big senior season. Cayden Hutchinson will likely pick up some of the slack in the ground game after rushing for more than 400 yards as a sophomore, as will Jayden Drayton, who exploded onto the scene with more than 500 rushing yards as a freshman.
While Drez Wilcox was an anchor for the Glynn Academy offensive line, the Terrors are in good hands in the trenches as they return three starters in Nick Mutchinson, Nick Demarzo and Clayton Ketcham, as well as Jack Fendig, who may have started a year ago if not for a medical issue that held him out.
If Glynn can find a fifth offensive lineman and some depth at the position group, it will be well on its way to replicating, or even surpassing an offense that rushed for 295 yards a game last season.
Hidalgo-coached teams have generally hit their strides later in the season, and this year will likely be no exception due to practice limitations imposed by COVID-19 forcing workout groups to remain static for the most part.
But what ultimately matters is that the talent is there, and the Terrors believe it is.
“The hard thing is, we usually try to sort out personnel, where we want to play people, and start working. We haven’t been able to do that,” Hidalgo said. “So it maybe later in the year before we figure out where all these pieces are going to fit together.
“But the good news is we have pieces. I think there were spots last year where we had a lot of question marks, and we didn’t have a lot of options. I think we have some options at spots this year. I feel good about that.”