Sitting inside a packed auditorium as a large percentage of the student body came to show support for their teammates, classmates and friends in Daniel Smiley and Kennedy Flores, the two shared the stage with their families.
Smiley took the stage first with his parents and younger sister, Gigi Smiley, and stayed stoic as he shared many thanks to those who helped him become the three-letter athlete he is at Glynn Academy.
“To start I’d like to thank everybody for coming out here to support me and Kennedy for where we are signing,” Smiley said. “I’d like to thank my coaches, Coach Rock (football) Coach Veal (football and track) and Coach Alfau (wrestling) for supporting me throughout a majority of my high school career. I’d like to thank my family and my parents, and my sister.”
Taking a moment to make his announcement, Smiley received the hat of his college selection from his father and made the announcement to the Terror crowd.
“Without further ado I’d like to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Centre College.
Watching Smiley join the DIII Colonels football program in Danville, Kentucky, Hidalgo couldn’t help but praise what the signee has done, not only as a three-letter athlete, but the work in the classroom as he bodes a 4.0 GPA.
“If anybody tells you that you can’t do these things and be great in the classroom, they are lying to you,” Hidalgo said. “I will tell you I’m so proud of you athletically and more than anything academically for coming here to do this and represent your school in three sports. Love you man and I’m proud of you.”
Next to the stage was Flores, who was not only joined by her family, but by Glynn Academy’s girls soccer coach Thomas Lemmon.
“First I’d like to thank Kennedy for four years of blood, sweat and tears with the girls soccer program here,” Lemmon said of his senior leader. “She has helped set the platform for our program. Day in and day out she works her tail off not only on the field but in the classroom as well. She is respected by all her peers.
“We are sad that she is going to be leaving us at the end of the year, but we are also grateful for the things she is going to accomplish in her future. She has a bright future ahead of her and we wish her the best of luck.”
Thanking everyone for coming to show support for herself and Smiley’s signing days as they continue their athletic and academic careers, Flores thanked her family and her Lady Terror family for pushing her to be the best possible player on the field.
“I just want to thank my family for being the most supportive they can be and pushing me to be my best,” Flores said. “I’d like to thank all my teammates, you guys are the best and I love you so much. I thank Coach Lemmon for always testing me and always pushing me and testing my strength every day. For teaching me to do my best, be my best, and work hard every day. Slay the day.”
Forgetting for a brief moment to say where she was going to play women’s soccer as she started to sign her papers, Flores ended the signing day with the perfect mic drop.
“I’m going to South Georgia State College for the women’s soccer program, and I’m going to kill it.”