Darius Slay is fully aware of what he represents to the young athletes in the Golden Isles.
On Saturday, the Brunswick native served as proof that anything is possible to more than 100 of the area’s youth at the 2023 Big Play Slay Football Camp at Glynn County Stadium.
The former Brunswick High standout has turned into one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history over a 10-year career that has seen him earn five Pro-Bowl selections and record 513 tackles, 133 pass deflections, 26 interceptions and four defensive touchdowns.
Coming from the same humble beginnings as many of the campers in attendance, Slay’s primary message was that hard work and making smart decisions does pay off.
“I want to show them that a kid from this small city as well can do it,” Slay said. “I’ve been in the league a very long time. I’m kind of like the face of this city a little bit when it comes down to sports, and I want to always make sure I show my face around here a lot because I just want the kids to know that you can come from this home and make it places.”
Slay was presented with his framed Pirates jersey by Brunswick head coach Garrett Grady during the afternoon, he snapped photos with fans, and he signed autographs at the end of the day. But the ultra-competitive athlete was all business during the session.
Slay led drills throughout the camp, beginning with the middle schoolers in the morning portion of the event, and throughout the high school segment. And he wasn’t alone, bringing with him three-time Super Bowl winning running back LaGarrette Blount, two-time All-Pro cornerback Casey Hayward, and former first-round cornerback Greg Newsome II.
Even NFL super agent Drew Rosenhaus stopped by to implore the campers to follow the example Slay has set.
“That’s why they’re my guys,” Slay said of the guest appearances. “Any camp that I have, I pull up to them. We support each other, so I was thankful for those guys who always show up and come out and hang out. They flew down and had a great time.”
Campers were timed in the the 40-yard dash and the L drill before going through more specialized position work.
Of course, in the name of competition, both the high school and middle school sessions concluded with 1-on-1s, pitting the campers directly against one another.
By the end of the afternoon, Slay was impressed with what he’d seen from the players — as well as the updates to his former home field at Glynn County Stadium.
“I love it,” Slay said. “The turf is hot though. That turf ain’t no joke, boy. My feet are on fire right now.”
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Slay has regularly given back to his hometown through donations to local programs, implementation of his own Big Play Center of Excellence, and through various youth camps and Easter events.
Ultimately, the Big Play Slay Football Camp provided another method through which Slay can make a positive impact in the city of Brunswick.
“I’m from here, this is always a gift — a thing I’m thankful to be doing,” Slay said. “I always want to give back to the community that helped me be who I am today. Just anything. This was a great opportunity for me, and a great opportunity for these kids to learn. That’s what I was here for, to help them out.”