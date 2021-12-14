Size, toughness, experience, and a 7-1 record — from the outside looking in, it’s easy to see how the Frederica Academy boys have attained their pole position in the GISA Class 3A basketball ranking.
The Knights have gotten off to a quick start to the season, racking up wins over non-region opponents by an average margin of just under 20 points per game with a versatile rotation still integrating into new roles within the team.
All-Region 2-3A point guard Eli Fritchman’s graduation left a hole in the Frederica backcourt, but sophomore Jordan Triplett has done an admirable job in moving into the starting lineup next to senior three-year starter Bryce Reilly, who has as the glue holding the team together early on.
Division I prospect William Jobe returns to the Frederica front court, and paired with newcomers Xavier Preston and Vic Riden, it has made the Knights a formidable foe.
“We have a good mixture of some veterans and some new guys, and I think that does help a little bit,” said Frederica boys head coach Carl Nash.
Seniors, and former starters, Jacob O’Connor and TJ Jackson provide the Knights a steadying presence off the bench, and eighth-grader Grant Moore has even earned rotation minutes as a defensive specialist.
As a team, Frederica has made its bones on the defensive end of the court, where it has held opponents to fewer than 36 points per contest.
The Knights’ starting lineup features a lot of length and strength with 5-foot-11 guards Triplett and Reilly, and the 6-3 Preston, 6-7 Riden and 6-8 Jobe making up the front court.
“I think what makes us a little different from most teams in GISA especially, but even in the GHSA, is we have pretty good size,” Nash said.
Riden, in particular, has been a major addition, averaging nearly 14 points and 15 rebounds after transferring from Atlanta back to his hometown.
With a roster that largely doubles as the core of Frederica’s football team, the Knights can summon a level of physicality that Nash believes will serve them well. Last Friday’s victory over Brantley was proof of that.
After dropping their first game of the season against the Herons 43-32 in Nahunta, the Knights rallied to win the rematch 48-35 a week later by getting physical, finding success with their press, and preventing any easy looks at the basket.
Still, there’s plenty of room for improvement by Frederica.
For as stifling as the Knights have been defensively, Nash is still looking for his team to play a more clean brand of basketball on offense, citing turnovers as one of their biggest issues thus far.
Frederica will travel to Savannah for a road game against Memorial Day today before heading to Ludowici to compete in the Faith Baptist Tournament over the weekend. Nash is hoping to see the Knights continue to make strides ahead of its region slate before he’s willing to accept a top ranking.
“I think this one of those teams that could compete with good teams, but until you beat St. Andrews, and compete with them, I just don’t think I would call us the team to beat,” Nash said. “I look at us, right now we’re ranked No. 1 in the GISA, but I don’t think we live up to that right now. i think we have a lot to prove.”