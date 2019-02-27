Bothered by the size and skill of the Douglas County frontcourt, Brunswick High turned to its own “Twin Tower” look Wednesday.
A strong performance by reserve big Jaden Dunham helped spark the Pirates in a 60-59 victory over the Tigers in the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Douglas County’s duo of 6-foot-4 and 6-5 brothers Jeremiah and Omarion Smith made it difficult for Brunswick to get much going inside and play the inside-out basketball that led to the program’s fourth Elite Eight appearance in seven years.
The Pirates only scored nine points in the first quarter and five over the first half of the second quarter before turning to Dunham. A quality rebounder and passer, the 6-5 junior slotted in next to Region 2-6A Player of the Year Joyful Hawkins and helped turn the tide in the paint.
“I thought he was special tonight, and he was a difference-maker,” Brunswick head coach Chris Turner said of Dunham. “We were able to play those two bigs together, which we had done some this year some too and had some success, and not had some success.
“We thought this game would be a good opportunity with the size that they had with the two brothers inside. But Dunham played great. He did his job.”
Dunham finished with six points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. His presence was also felt on the defensive end where he was crucial in holding the Smith brothers to 11 points combined — just four coming after halftime as the Pirates made their run.
An uneven first half had Brunswick trailing by two entering the second half, despite briefly taking the lead on a 6-0 run midway through the second quarter.
The “Pirate Playmaker” Sheydan Baggs finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists following a 23-points, 14-rebound performance in the second round, but he had a rough start to the game, finishing with eight turnovers.
Still, when Brunswick needed a play most in crunch time, more often than not it was Baggs coming up big. He scored 11 of the team’s 21 points in the fourth quarter, including the final two on a pair of clutch free throws to turn a one-point deficit into a one-point lead with fewer than eight seconds to play.
“He didn’t start off playing well and he kind of got frustrated mentally, but we just told him, ‘Shakie, we’re going to ride you. You’ve got us this far,’” Turner said. “He was down on himself with some turnovers, but I thought he played well in the fourth.
“He’s the type of player that can really turn the game around in spurts when he’s clicking…”
Baggs scored four of Brunswick’s last six points from the free throw line, knocking down two to put the Pirates up three with under a minute to play when it looked as if a late-game meltdown could lead to a heart-breaking loss.
Brunswick led by 10 points with around seven minutes to play before Douglas began to slowly chip away from the deficit. A quick 9-0 run had the Tigers within two before the Pirates managed to create a little separation once again.
But leading by four with fewer than two minutes remaining, Brunswick made what could have been a very costly mistake when Hawkins fouled out while defending underneath the rim, giving Douglas County two shots from the free throw line.
Compounding on the miscue, Turner was whistled for a technical foul, essentially resulting in four straight free throws for the Tigers. Douglas knocked down three of four shots from the charity stripe to close to within one.
“I messed up and got a technical foul for our team, which I apologized to my team for,” Turner said. “In the heat of the battle, sometimes you do things you don’t mean.
“So I made sure to apologize for the players.”
Baggs drew a foul on the other end and knocked down the ensuing free throws to push the Brunswick lead back to three, but Marquise Collins took advantage of a fallen defender to hit the game-tying 3-pointer.
Justin Walker got a tough layup to fall to put the Pirates back on top, but running off the made basket, the Tigers found Collins in the corner for another 3 to take their first lead of the fourth quarter 59-58 with just 20 seconds remaining.
Suddenly down for the first time in more than 12 minutes of game time, Baggs took it upon himself to carry Brunswick across the finish line, drawing another foul and sinking his eighth and ninth free throws of the period.
With 7.6 seconds on the clock, Douglas sprinted down court and got a look at the rim, but it bounced away.
“I was so proud of the last possession, to protect the rim without fouling,” Turner said. “It’s hard to stop people.”
The Tigers actually had once last chance after grabbing the offensive rebound, but Walker swatted the potential game-winning putback to preserve the victory and put an exclamation point on the night of the unsung heroes.
“He blocked that shot at the end, he made the layup to put it there,” Turner said. “He’s had a good year. He’s been solid for us.
“He’s a great rebounder, maybe one of our best rebounders, and he’s a great defender. You never know when it’s going to be your time and your name is called. We just want them to be able to do their job, and they did that tonight.”
With the win, Brunswick advances to the Final Four for the third time in five seasons.
The Pirates won each of their last two semifinal appearances, but they’ll need to improve their ability to close out games if they are to return to the state championship game.
“We’ve got to work on, when we get a lead by 10, to be able to continue to attack, continue to play and increase the lead,” Turner said. “It seems like we could have easily pulled away from this team tonight.
“That’s things, moving forward, especially for this next game, we’re going to have to be able to do it, or we’re coming home.”
Brunswick tips off against Tri-Cities at 4 p.m. Saturday at West Georgia University in Carrollton.