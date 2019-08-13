Brunswick High’s softball team beat Pinewood on Tuesday after a two-run homer sparked a streak of two-run hits resulting in an 8-0 win.
The Pirates and the Patriots had a pitching duel going until the bottom of the fifth, when Brunswick managed to get up 2-0 after one RBI double and a sac fly. Pinewood managed to stop the Pirates that inning, but it wasn’t for long.
In the bottom of the sixth, Rachel Eubank torched a two-run homer, which started a six-run inning. After Eubank’s dinger, Brunswick had two separate batters connect on two-RBI base hits. Kalyn Harris hit a two-run double, and then Jayla Hollingsworth hit a two-run single, giving the Pirates its final score of 8-0.
“I think that’s what got us going,” said Brunswick coach Nicole Bailey. “That energy and excitement from that home run because we always say hits are contagious, so once you get one, everyone wants a piece of that. So it just got everything going, and we kept it moving.”
Both teams struggled to get their bats going early on in the game as both pitchers put on a show. Brunswick’s starting pitcher Erica Bentley pitched the complete game and allowed just one hit. She also recorded five strikeouts and had one walk on the day.
“We’re trying to really push our pitchers to finish game, kind of test them to see how far they can go,” Bailey said. “She got off to a slow start, but then she started to hit her spots and using her changeup effectively.”
Pinewood’s pitcher Cierra Kinlaw pitched five and two-thirds innings allowing eight runs on six hits. However, she did strike out nine batters and walked five.
While she did an excellent job at the beginning of the game, the Brunswick batters found their pitches and scored runs. The Pirates also played smart when it came to the base running, only recording one out due to a runner trying to steal a base.
“We started a little slow in the box, but it started to come together at the end,” Bailey said. “This is only our second game, so the more we play, the more things are going to come together and the more confidence they’re going to get.”
Brunswick fell to Brantley on Aug. 8, 7-0, but regained its confidence in Tuesday’s matchup against Pinewood.
The Pirates are now 1-1 on the season and travel to Camden next to take on the Wildcats today at 6 p.m. Then Brunswick travels to Hampton High school this weekend to play a doubleheader on Saturday against Hampton at 8 a.m. and then Pike County at 2 p.m.