Chase Gabriel is now Glynn Academy’s unsung hero after nailing a 26-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Brunswick 24-21 and win the City Championship Friday night.
This win marks six in a row for the Red Terrors, and it wasn’t an easy one as the two teams went back and forth until the end of the fourth quarter.
The first half of the game was a grudge match. Brunswick struck first, but Glynn Academy quickly answered. TJ Lewis and his offense had a hard time getting things done in the opening half but found a way to only be down 14-7 at halftime.
Then the tide began to shift. After the Pirates forced a three and out, they went to work, driving it to their one-yard line. Brunswick held all the momentum, until then.
Glynn Academy’s defense found a way to stop them and avoided going down 21-7.
Three plays later, freshman Jayden Drayton took off for the house and ran it 81 yards to tie it 14-14. It was the play that flipped all the momentum for the Terrors.
Drayton was a weapon for the Red Terrors, and Brunswick’s defense couldn’t stop him. He carried the ball five times for 141 yards and his long touchdown run.
Brunswick scored on a touchdown run to tie it at 21-21 and gave the ball back to Glynn with a little under four minutes to play. The Red Terrors drove it down the field, erasing the minutes off the clock until there were three seconds left.
Gabriel never missed a beat when he kicked the field goal and won one of the players of the game for his effort. He is a weapon for Glynn Academy and proved it against the Pirates.
“Beyond him being a kicker, he’s a really good wide receiver and does a great job blocking on the perimeter,” Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo said. “He’s a really good player and can kick it into the end zone every time. You don’t have to worry about that too much about your game. It’s a tremendous advantage for us.”
However, if it wasn’t for Glynn’s rushing attack, he might not have gotten the chance.
The Red Terrors finished with 358 rushing yards, and without Nolan Grant and company pounding away chunks of yards at a time, the outcome would have been quite different. TJ Lewis coughed up the ball two separate times to give the Pirates a chance, but the Glynn defense was able to make the stop when it counted.
“We felt like all night long if we just cut the mistakes out on both sides of the ball, I mean we killed ourselves with two turnovers and a dropped pass, that’s 21 points right there,” Hidalgo said. “Defensively, we were just kind of discombobulated at times, and we gave them a lot of things we shouldn’t have. Our coaches and kids kept their composure, and we felt like if we could get in and run our offense, hold onto the ball, we had a chance to win the ball game.”
Nolan Grant won the Glynn County Hall of Fame player of the game trophy after his performance. Grant toted the rock 20 times for 96 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 7.8 yards a carry, and Brunswick’s defense had a hard time stopping him all night.
Grant scored a six-yard touchdown to give the Terrors their first lead of the game after the Glynn Academy offense marched down the field. Lewis contributed 14 carries, and a score off a quarterback sneak to give the Terrors their first score of the game.
“Nolan’s a heck of a player, Caden’s a heck of a player, TJ’s a heck of a player, Jayden Drayton did a great job tonight, I mean look all those kids,” Hidalgo said. “It wasn’t just Nolan. It was those guys blocking for him up front. Those five guys came off the ball and controlled the line of scrimmage, and he’d be the first guy to tell you that. He’s the consummate team player, and he wants us to win more than anything, and I couldn’t be happier for him.”
Brunswick gave the Red Terrors a fit throughout the entire game, but Glynn overcame it and kept their foot on the gas pedal. The senior class is a perfect 4-0 against the Pirates, and the team will get bragging rights for the next 365 days.
After losing three games in a row, the Red Terrors got a much-needed region win. Up next, the Red Terrors will travel to Effingham County to look for their second region win. They improve to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in the region.
“I want to send all our kids out perfect, period. But it’s a big deal around here, and I was excited for our kids to come out here and do this,” Hidalgo said. “I always say you can’t win every year, maybe I can. I don’t know we will just keep trying.”