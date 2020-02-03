College of Coastal Georgia announced on Monday that the Mariners landed six golfers on GolfStat NAIA Player’s Top 150.
The men’s program is currently ranked No. 1 in the NAIA, and the women’s team is receiving votes after their successful fall portion of the season.
With that success, four men and two women from Coastal Georgia landed on the Top-150 players in the nation.
Those players are Chip Thompson, Jackson Lawlor, Eli Scott, Joe Tucker, Megan Ramer, and Kylee Wheeler.
Thompson holds the highest rank for Coastal as he is the No. 4 golfer in the NAIA. He currently holds a 70.81 adjusted scoring average. Lawlor is one spot behind him at No. 5 as he totals as 71.54 average. Both of these golfers are 9-2 against other members in the top-25.
Defending Golden Isles Invitational champion, Eli Scott currently ranks as the No. 17 golfer. Scott has a 72.54 adjusted scoring average and is 3-8 against other top-25 members. He also has a 1348-17 compare record.
The final Mariner man on the list is Joe Tucker, as he sits at the No. 46 spot. Tucker has a 74.18 adjusted scoring average and a 1317-48 compare record.
As for the female golfers, Ramer ranks as the No. 90 NAIA player and Wheeler rankedNo. 106.
Ramer has a 79.29 adjusted scoring average and an 849-93 compare record. As for Wheeler, she maintains a 79.82 standard and an 834-108 compare record. She was also named NAIA third-team All-American after last season.
Coastal Georgia will kick off its spring portion of the season on Feb. 10-11 in the Coastal Georgia Winter Invitational.