Jake Lindsey had other scholarship offers but chose the United States Military Academy for the opportunity to play safety for the Army football team.
Lindsey was among six Camden County High School football players to sign their scholarship papers Wednesday on National Signing Day.
He signed his paperwork during the ceremony, with a reminder of Army’s biggest rival in football included in the paperwork. On the opposite page of his scholarship offer was a full-page message with two words filling up the page: Beat Navy.
Lindsey said there are no plans to enter the transfer portal regardless of how well he excels on the field. Instead, he plans to make a career in the Army and wants to be an Airborne Ranger.
“There’s no better place in the county than Army,” he said.
Two of his teammates, Quan Floyd and Xavier Holzendorf will both play at Georgia Military College.
Floyd said they will lean on each other when they play next season. In particular, Floyd said he’ll depend on Holzendorf, who plans to major in chemical engineering, to help him keep up his grades.
They both play safety, but said they won’t worry if one beats out the other for a starting job.
“We’ll both be there for each other,” Floyd said. “We want to see each other do well.”
Other Camden scholarship recipients were Cameron Hopkins, who will play at Norfolk State University; Tyre Young, Troy University and Saige Roche, Point University.
Emily Turley earned a softball scholarship to ABAC College. Mallory Ivey earned a volleyball scholarship to Young Harris University.
Camden volleyball coach Kersti Kelly said it was “an honor” coaching Ivey, the team captain who told her an important goal was to play at the next level. Kelly said athletes have lots of things to juggle to keep up the grades and athletics, and Ivey managed to accomplish those goals.
“She is so coachable,” Kelly said. “She was very driven. She had goals set. It’s an athlete having goals.”
Athletic director Welton Coffey said he was excited that Georgia Military College continues to recruit Camden High football players.
“Competition breeds greatness,” he said.
National Signing Day is among Coffey’s favorite days of the year because of the gratification he gets seeing the hard work pay off for his school’s athletes.
“This is outstanding,” Coffey said. “This is just as good as graduation day. I’m excited for the parents and the community.”