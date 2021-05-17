The opening frame of the Mariners’ first ever game in the NAIA Softball National Championship didn’t go quite as planned.
Coastal Georgia allowed four runs before it stepped into the batter’s box, and it was unable to recover in an 8-3 loss to Reinhardt on Monday in Waleska.
Despite entering the tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country, the Mariners immediately ran into issues in its national tournament debut. Coastal had won 11 straight and captured the program’s first Sun Conference championship, but Waleska Bracket host Reinhardt took advantage of a couple fielding miscues in the top of the first to take control of the contest early.
Following two rather nondescript outs, Reinhardt mounted what would be a decisive rally beginning with a single back to the pitcher. Another single, followed by a walk, loaded the bases before a misplayed grounder to third allowed a pair of runs to cross home plate to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.
Reinhardt doubled its advantage on a double to deep center field before All TSC-Tournament pitcher Hayley Dickerson escaped the inning, but the damage had already been done.
Dickerson wouldn’t allow another run until the top of the fifth when a pair of walks and a single loaded the bases with one out. Dickerson struck out a batter before a wild pitch scored a run and a single to end the at-bat scored a second to push the Reinhardt lead to 6-0.
But Coastal didn’t show any quit, answering back with three runs of its own in the bottom the frame.
Sarah Thinger and Bryce Peacock led off the inning with a single and double, respectively, and both came around to score on Melani Jones’ two-RBI double down the left-field line.
The next two Mariners hit into outs, but Jones scored the third run of the inning when Kayla Rowell reached safely when the Eagles’ right fielder dropped a fly ball. Unfortunately, Coastal’s rally ended there.
Waldron ran down a ball on the warning track to help Dickerson close out a 1-2-3 sixth inning on her 150th pitch of the contest, but Reinhardt tacked on its seventh run on back-to-back hits to open the top of the seventh, and it added one more against reliever Ansley Bowen.
Jones doubled with one out in the bottom of the seventh to complete her 4-for-4 day at the plate, though that would be all Coastal could muster in the team’s first loss since April 20.
The first three hitters in the Mariners’ lineup finished the contest a combined 7-for-11 with three runs and two RBIs while the rest of the team was just 1-for-18 with one RBI against the Eagles.
Coastal Georgia’s tournament run isn’t over just yet though. Bracket play continues today when Coastal faces Cottey (Mo.) in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m.