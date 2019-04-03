The Knights didn’t get the result they were looking for Wednesday.
But the lessons learned in a 4-1 loss to Islands will likely serve the Frederica Academy girls well down the stretch this season.
“They’re a solid team, a bigger public school, they have good numbers to choose from, a lot of club players and stuff, and they move really well off the ball, so kudos to them,” Frederica girls head coach Gabe Gabriel said of Islands. “I think, our side, we’re still in a bit of a transition where we’re dealing with injuries, sicknesses, and stuff like that, and coming off spring break.
“But overall, I think it’s a good game to have, especially a non-region game, to learn from, improve from, and try to push on and continue on our route to win region and into playoffs. I think this will serve us well.”
The Sharks used sharp passing and swarming defense to control the action. A majority of the contest was played on Frederica’s side of the field with Islands on the attack.
Despite the constant pressure, the Knights only trailed 1-0 at halftime thanks in large part to the efforts of Kaitlyn Todd in goal.
With the help of Frederica’s defenders to force Islands into some tough shots, Todd kept the Knights within striking range, even after the Sharks went up 2-0 with 32:25 to play on a goal in front of a crowded net.
Todd made a diving save to keep Frederica within two goals with around 24 minutes remaining, and a minute later, she plucked a tight shot out of the air near the right post.
“I thought KT did really well holding us together,” Gabriel said. “Especially in the first half, she made some really great saves. In the second half, when we were really trying to push for it and get some goals back, she did well dealing with the intense pressure from the other team.”
But smelling blood in the water, the Sharks’ barrage continued, and they broke through for their third goal with 22:16 remaining to snuff out any potential Knights rally.
Islands added a fourth goal off a cross in front of the net with just under nine minutes to play, but Gabriel commended his team’s effort as they refused to relent. Frederica got on the scoreboard on Bella Swinson’s goal win six seconds remaining to give the team something to celebrate before it goes to work to improve from the loss.
“I think the biggest takeaway for us is that we really need to be sound in our organization and our communication,” Gabriel said. “Things we can control, we have to control.”
Islands boys 2
Frederica 1
The Knights’ boys put up a tough fight against the Sharks as well.
Frederica took the lead on its first-half goal from Eli Fritchman before Islands rallied to tie the game going into halftime.
The Sharks notched another goal in the second half, and the Knights were unable to respond.
Frederica Academy will host First Presbyterian Christian Academy for a couple of matches on Friday beginning at 5 p.m. before hitting the road to face St. Andrews in Savannah.
The Knights will play their final home game on April 15 against Camden County.