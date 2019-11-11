Erk Russel smiled from heaven after the game on Saturday, when yet again, Georgia found a way to completely dominate an opponent on offense. Georgia handled its business against Missouri on Saturday 27-0, and pitched their third shut out of season.
Yet again, the Bulldogs defense put on a show and didn’t allow a rushing touchdown. There was some acting, and might I say excellent acting at that. And that secondary finally got a long-awaited interception.
However, the offense fell flat again at times and left points on the field.
The injury bug hit Georgia as well, but thank goodness reports speculate that Lawrence Cager and Trey Hill will be fine for this week's game against Auburn.
While Georgia’s performance wasn’t awe-inspiring, they covered the spread and did more than enough to get a victory.
Georgia had 166 on the ground and averaged 4.4 yards per carry, 173 through the air, and 339 total offensive yards on Saturday.
Jake Fromm went 13-of-29 for 173 yards and two touchdowns. It would have been more, but costly penalties avoided that. Cager was the leading receiver with six catches for 93 yards. He is a difference-maker, and the young bucks behind him need to take note.
George Pickens was close behind him with five catches for 67 yards. He is the receiver that caught both of Fromm’s touchdowns. Pickens had one heck of a grab in the end zone, and I cannot wait to see him put aside the flair and play football because when he does that, he will be unstoppable.
If I were giving out an offensive dawg bone this week, it would have been for Pickens because he continues to mature each week. However, this week, I wanted to shake it up a bit because while Pickens impressed me, Rodrigo did his job again, there was one thing that stood out to me over everything.
And that’s Georgia’s defense. This week, the dawg bone goes to that whole unit.
Georgia’s biggest strength is hands down its defense.
With a mind like Kirby Smart, who has three national championships under his belt, he knows that defenses win championships, and he has one who can do it.
Saturday showed me that Georgia is well on its way to having one of the most elite defenses in the country.
Against Missouri, the Bulldogs tallied up five tackles for loss, two sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, four pass breakups, and one interception.
They held Missouri scoreless, giving them their third shutout on the season.
The Tigers had 50 total rushing yards on the ground, 148 passing, and 198 total offensive yards. Missouri averaged 3.4 yards a play, but only 2.1 on the ground.
Georgia’s defense absolutely dominated the Tigers, and holding an SEC team to under 200 total yards is quite impressive.
Missouri also only completed 4-of-14 third-down conversions. Georgia’s rush defense is incredible. Jordan Davis got a big tackle for loss, and I felt terrible for the guy he hit.
Devonte Wyatt continues to shine each week. Tae Crowder led the team against Missouri with seven total tackles. Monty Rice was close behind him with six total. Richard LeCounte got the interception and recorded four total tackles.
Smart always says you want your linebackers at the top of your tackle sheet, and the past two seasons, it’s been defensive backs. It looks like the tides are turning, and this defense isn’t letting many folks get past that second level.
However, it’s the young guns that continue to shine, in my opinion. Travon Walker, Nolan Smith, and Nakobe Dean are all coming along nicely and making big plays each week.
The most impressive stat is that according to Georgia football historian and ugasports.com writer Patrick Garbin, the last time a team went nine games without giving up a rushing touchdown was the 1927 season when the Bulldogs went eight games.
Georgia is also the only football team in all levels of football that hasn’t given up a rushing touchdown.
Now that is pretty dang impressive. After the game, Missouri’s head coach Barry Odom gave the Bulldogs a huge compliment.
“I knew they were good, but I think they’re better than they get credit for nationally,” Odom said.
In the SEC, Georgia currently has the No. 1 scoring defense giving up only 91 points all season, 10.1 points a game. The next closest is Florida at 150 points (15ppg). Georgia is the No. 1 rushing defense as opponents only average 74.56 yards a game and 2.77 a carry.
LSU is No. 2 on that list averaging 100.67 yards a game and 3.09 a touch. The Bulldogs are giving up around 26 yards less a game. Pretty impressive, in my opinion.
Georgia’s most significant question mark is still the passing defense. However, the Bulldogs are still ranked in the top three of the SEC at No. 3, giving up 185.8 yards through the air.
The Bulldogs also rank in the top spot in total defense as well, giving up only 260.3 yards a game and averaging 4.32 a play.
Georgia is also No.1 in opponent third-down conversions as only 29.60 percent attempts get converted.
Another impressive stat about this defense is that of 14 attempts opponents have gotten in the red zone, Georgia’s only given up eight scores. Four touchdowns and four field goals. Opponents only average touchdowns in the red zone against Georgia 28.57 percent of the time and only score 57.14 percent of the time.
Nationally, Georgia ranks No. 2 in scoring defense, behind No.1 Ohio State. The Bulldogs rank No. 4 in rush defense, with Penn State being the only Power Five team above them. The Nitty Lions average 74.22 while the Bulldogs average 74.56. Georgia is No. 17 overall in passing defense, No. 5 overall in total defense, No. 11 in third-down conversions, and No. 1 overall in opponent red zone conversions.
Georgia hasn’t given up a rushing touchdown. We know that, but the next fewest is a four-way tie as Utah, Ohio State, Oregon, and Iowa have all only given up three rushing touchdowns.
The point of these stats is to explain that while we all have issues with Georgia’s offense, this defense is one of the best in the country, not just the SEC but the country.
While overpowering offenses has made talented defenses look less skilled, Georgia has yet to allow an opponent to score over 20 points on them all season. I believe if the Bulldogs are to win out, go to the SEC Championship and compete, this defense is going to be the reason why.
This week instead of highlighting all sides of the ball, the defense needed to get a lot of recognition. Two SEC shutouts are no easy task, and the Bulldogs did it.
Even though the Bulldogs havoc stats, like tackles for loss, sacks, and such aren’t the highest in the SEC, Georgia’s ability to just stop teams is what makes them good. They don’t necessarily have to do anything super special to get the job done.
The fundamentals, their instincts, intelligent, loyalty to each other, and flat out talent are what help get this defense along. Would it be great to have a ton of sacks and such? Well, yea, those are exciting plays that get people's attention.
However, this defense isn’t getting the credit it deserves through the media. While it’s not perfect, it’s growing and getting good enough to make maybe something special happen.
When Missouri took it down the field into the red zone, Georgia’s defense went on a mission. Rice and LeCounte drove themselves into the guy and pushed him three yards back.
That defense wasn’t about to give up this stat and give Missouri a moral victory.
The goal-line stance is one of the biggest reasons this group earned this right. Georgia’s defense is scary and will have another exciting challenge this week as Auburn has had two weeks to prepare.
Auburn is no pushover and has the defense to stop Georgia’s wishy-washy offense. However, I don’t know that the Tigers offensive line can handle this kind of depth Georgia’s defense brings.
The Tigers and Bulldogs kick off on Saturday at 3:30 on the SEC Network. Both Auburn and Georgia need this win to keep their relevance alive, and the Bulldogs have already proved against Notre Dame and Florida when your tails on the line, you fight until it's not, and you’ve prevailed.