Max Hrdlicka has risen to every challenge presented to him over his career at Glynn Academy.
His next labour will be to succeed as a Division I basketball player after signing with the University of North Florida during a ceremony Monday.
“I’m excited,” Hrdlicka said after putting pen to paper in the Glynn Academy auditorium. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do ever since I started playing basketball, to play Division I. I’m really grateful for the opportunity.”
A role player over his first two years as a Terror, Hrdlicka was thrust into a role as the team’s omega last season, and he took on the increased burden in stride.
The 6-foot-5 junior averaged 17.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for Glynn Academy, doing everything from bombing away from deep off the dribble and handling the ball to throwing down highlight-worthy dunks at the rim.
“I needed him to be the guy, and he did it,” said Terrors head boys coach Terrance Haywood. “He played the point guard, he played on the wing, he played some down low. Whatever we needed Max to do — bring the ball up the court, go rebound, block shots, inbound the basketball — just whatever we needed him to do, the kid did it.”
Hrdlicka’s size and skill set made him a hot name on the recruiting trail this offseason, earning him recognition as the state’s eighth-ranked small forward prospect in the Class of 2021 and the interest of multiple Division I programs.
But more impressively, Hrdlicka has honed his game while excelling in the classroom.
“He is just a well-rounded student-athlete,” Haywood said. “He’s the epitome or example of a student-athlete. The kid has a 3.95 grade-point average, a great student, leading scorer on the basketball team, region offensive player of the year as a junior.
“You just can’t ask for much more out of a student-athlete.”
Hrdlicka was just beginning to really heat up on the recruiting trail when North Florida made an official offer. Other schools checked in, but UNF kept him engaged throughout the process.
“They were my first offer, and they really showed the most love,” Hrdlicka said. “Coach (Matthew Driscoll) and Coach (Stephen Perkins), they kept in touch with me. They texted me a lot. It felt like they really cared about me.”
The Ospreys play their games just over 75 miles away from Glynn Academy, so Hrdlicka will still receive plenty of support from his family, friends and teammates, who have already planned to make frequent trips to UNF Arena.
North Florida is coming off a 21-12 season that saw the Ospreys fall on a buzzer beater in the semifinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament. Haywood believes Hrdlicka can develop into an important piece for the program.
“I think he’ll be a whole lot better when he gets to college and doesn’t have to do as much,” Haywood said. “He’ll have a role where this is his job, where as with me, he’s got to run the point, he’s got to play on the wing, he’s got to rebound. He’s got to do a whole lot of things for us to be successful.
“But when he gets to college, I really feel like he’s going to blossom even more.”