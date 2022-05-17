As the school year winds down, Maria Barr plans to leave town in the next few days to cap off an era with a Harry Styles concert. As it was, the Glynn Academy senior preemptively topped the experience Tuesday.
The Terrors’ girls golf team shot a 241 on Day 2 of the GHSA Class 6A state championship to preserve its Day 1 lead and secure the trophy at 52-over 484 for the tournament.
“It’s really bittersweet since it’s my last year, of course, but I’m really glad I went out this way,” Barr said. “I couldn’t imagine a more perfect way to end my season.”
Glynn Academy went one direction on the leaderboard over the course of the event — up. The Terrors produced the lowest round of any school in the 12-team field on both days of the state championship.
After building a five-stroke lead over second-place Creekview the first 18 holes, Glynn entered the second round buzzing with a nervous excitement.
“It was definitely nerve-wracking, of course, but at the same time, I just knew we all wanted to have fun and enjoy ourselves, especially since this is the home course, and me since it’s my last high school tournament ever,” Barr said. “I just wanted to stay calm.”
Following the lead of the only senior playing for the team in the tournament, the Terrors did just that. In particular, freshmen Elyse Burney and Emma Hill each got off to strong starts on the frontside of the Indian Mound Course.
Burney notched birdies on Nos. 8 and 9 to make the turn at a 2-over 38. She would ultimately wrap up the day at 5-over 77, which was tied for the second-lowest round of the day, and finish the tournament eighth overall on the individual leaderboard with a two-day score of 163.
Hill made her birdie on No. 3, shooting 41 over the first nine holes before completing the backside in 42 strokes to finish 12th overall at 167 — one stroke behind Barr, who tied for ninth.
Already with three solid scores in the books, there was already a quiet confidence brewing among the Terrors watching around the 18th green as junior Chanley Box
“Honestly, the moment I stepped off the green, everyone was talking to me,” Burney said. “So I knew we had a good shot.”
Box has provided a steadying force atop Glynn Academy’s lineup since arriving at the school ahead of her junior season, and the state tournament was no different.
At the end of the first round, Box was tied for third individually, and she replicated her 41 on the frontside from a day earlier in the second round. Aiming for the center of the greens and trying to keep her composure, Box shot an 81 on Day 2 and finished at 160 over 36 holes, sliding her into fourth overall but winning the title she felt the Terrors were destined for.
“I just knew we were going to win,” Box said. “I was never like, ‘Ah, I hope we win.’ I just knew Emma played well yesterday, and that helped us out, and I heard Elyse was playing good. So I knew we were right there at it.”
In just her first year with the team, Box acknowledged she always envisioned Glynn winning state, and the vision only grew clearer after winning Area 2-6A Tournament last month.
But the championship has been years in the making for the Terrors’ coaching staff.
“It’s satisfying because this is something that’s not for me or (assistant coach Pete Irby), this is something they’ll remember the rest of their lives,” said Glynn girls head coach Kip Hall. “The coaches come and go, but memories for these kids, and on their resumes, they can say state champion. Not too many people can say that. This is my first state championship in 28 years of coaching. I’ve played in some in golf and football at other places, but never brought home the ring.
“So they don’t very often, and when they do, it’s sweet, especially for girls like this. The type of people, young ladies with this type of character. It’s fun to watch.”
Proof of the team’s character was apparent on the 18th hole where each member of the team, no matter how big or small, stood with wide grins gripping their faces.
Senior Montana Jackson got squeezed out of the starting lineup by the talented newcomers, while Charley Podlesny fell lower in the rotation.
In the end, the sacrifice proved to be more than worth it — delivering Glynn Academy its first team state championship in any sport since the girls and boys golf teams both won titles in 2011.
That’s more memorable than even Harry Styles.
“I think this will always top it,” Barr said with a laugh. “Definitely a core memory.”