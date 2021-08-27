The Glynn Academy Red Terrors look to bounce back after a 14-14 tie against McIntosh County last week.
The Red Terrors host the Camden County Wildcats (1-0) tonight at Glynn County Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
Head coach Rocky Hidalgo saw his inexperienced team get back to work this week as they prepare for the Wildcats.
“We got things to work on,” Hidalgo said. “I said last week, we have three returning starters, and it’s going to be a process for this team. I was aggravated a little bit Friday night because I don’t think we did as good of a job as we could have on preparing our kids. More so aggravated with myself and my coaches more than the players.
“We got a lot of work to do, and we knew that coming in, just because we only have three starters coming back. I think this is going to be a really good football team — it’s just not yet. That’s the reality of this business. You got to build on what you have. We got a lot of work to do.”
In the McIntosh game, the offense struggled to block and execute. Defensively, Glynn struggled to stop the run and make crisp physical tackles on the ball carriers.
However, it’s a new week and a new team for Hidalgo and his team to focus on.
“They’ve got good players and coach Jeff Herron is a really good football coach,” Hidalgo said of Camden. “He’s probably a lot like us, they are in the process of learning new stuff. New staff and new concepts, and there’s going to be some growth process with him, probably a lot like us.”
Camden in limited action last week, showed off their strength in the run game as they rushed for 202 yards and had three touchdowns on the ground. Running back Jamie Felix is the guy who Hidalgo is preparing to be the main workhorse for the Wildcats.
“Jamie Felix’s a great player,” Hidalgo said. “He’s probably the best running back we will play all year long. We are going to have to tackle him. We have to do a better job tackling, we aren’t particularly physical tacklers on Friday night and if we aren’t physical with him, he will run through us. He’s a great player.”
The Wildcats run a 3-5 defense and have a ball hawk in defensive back Zach Andreu, who had two interceptions, one pass breakup, and two tackles in the team’s 31-0 win.
Coach Hidalgo said his team must block if they a shot of beating Camden.
“We are going to have to block people,” Hidalgo said. “That’s what it comes down to. It comes down to blocking and execution. We block people, I think we will be fine and we’ve got to be more consistent than we were. We turned some guys loose Friday night that we shouldn’t have turned loose. If we do the things we are supposed to do I think we will be fine.”
The Terrors will look to use quarterback Tyler Devlin even more than in the first game. In the first game, Devlin went 7-11 for 163 yards and two scores.
“We should have thrown the ball more on Friday night,” Hidalgo said about the passing game. “Should have thrown it 50 times. Honestly, if somebody gives you straight man that’s what we should have done. It is what it is and we talked and discussed it as a staff we got to find ways. if people give us that, get big and run the ball and throw the ball downtown and make them pay for it.”
As the Red Terrors get ready to host their first home game of the season, coach Hidalgo loved seeing the Glynn Academy fans show their support last week in Darien.
“It’s always nice to have your fans behind you and support you,” Hidalgo said. “Our people support Glynn Academy, and they are going to show up and do those things. Friday nights are exciting. The environment and the atmosphere, it’s always great to go out to high school football game and see all those kids out there celebrating their school and their community.”