Brunswick High girls head coach Maria Mangram promised a show Friday when her team hosted Statesboro in a matchup between top 10 teams in Class 6A.
Even so, few expected a performance that would carry the Pirates to a 68-38 victory in the Region 2-6A showdown at Brunswick Square Garden.
After falling down 3-2 on an early 3-pointer by No. 10 Statesboro, No. 6 Brunswick rattled off a 16-2 run to close the opening period and never looked back.
“As far as team togetherness, readiness, this was the best I’ve seen them all year,” Mangram said after the game.
Having suffered three of their six losses at the hands of the Blue Devils last season, including a defeat in the region championship game, the Pirates were prepared to make a statement in the first matchup of the programs this year.
Brunswick passed on its usual pregame routine with the players eating at the school and remaining on campus until game time.
Shortly after tip-off, the Pirates began their cathartic dismantling of the previously 14-1 Blue Devils.
The defensive identity Brunswick has developed this season was staggeringly apparent as Statesboro struggled to even run its offense against the Pirates’ press and aggressive 2-3 defense.
“They have really bought into our zone defense,” Mangram said. “We play a 2-3, and they have really done a good job with buying in and listening to what we tell them to do as far as who needs to cover what.
“Tonight, they did a lot of talking. I think because they wanted Statesboro so bad just from last year, it was more like a revenge thing. I told them, if you play everybody like you played tonight, nobody will be close to you at all.”
With Brunswick flying around on the perimeter, trapping ball handlers at any opportunity and funneling the rare penetration into Shané Jackson and Shamya Flanders at the rim, Statesboro made just one basket over more than 15 minutes of game time from the first quarter until halftime.
Nine of the Blue Devils’ 18 first-half points came at the free throw line.
Meanwhile, the Pirates turned their defense into offense, taking every opportunity to get out and run in transition by pushing off both steals and defensive rebounds and making the most of those possessions with just 10 turnovers on the night.
The result was another varied stat line for Brunswick, which saw four players score in double figures — Jackson (12), Jermiyah Ramsey (11), Sharkardia Cowart (10) and Shakayla Pinkston — and 11 total tally at least one point.
“Shané played very well, but our guard play tonight was very good, like extremely good, the best it’s been all year,” Mangram said. “I told them, in order for us to make it make it, we’re going to have to have good guard play.
“It’s no slap in the face to my team last year — we were still good, but when we got to Westlake, that was our issue. We didn’t have good guard play. We couldn’t go match for match with them and their guards. We’re just excited about tonight.”
Statesboro was without leading scorer and rebounder Alyssa Staten, but it failed to as much as make a dent in the Brunswick advantage in the second half as the Pirates improved to 6-0 at the midway point of region play.
The following day, Brunswick gave the home crowd an encore with a 57-30 victory over Coffee — its 16th consecutive win to open the season.
Hosting the program’s alumni night, the Pirates got 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks from Jackson and 11 points, six rebounds and five steals by Flanders against the Trojans.
Cowart added six points, Ramsey scored five, and both Jada Kirksey and Toni Dudley chipped in four points.
Brunswick remains undefeated with nine games left in the regular season. A Tuesday contest against Beach was canceled, so the next challenger will be the Glynn Academy Terrors when the Pirates travel to the Glass Palace for the City Championship on Friday.
Statesboro boys 54
Brunswick High 46
The Brunswick boys battled Statesboro but ultimately just didn’t have enough firepower in a 54-46 loss.
A rock fight of a first half saw neither the Pirates nor Blue Devils to build a lead of larger than four points with Brunswick taking a 29-27 advantage into the locker room for halftime.
However, the Pirates lost grip of the rope in the third quarter as the Blue Devils (15-1, 6-0 Region 2-6A) ran off 13 straight points to take command of the contest.
“Statesboro, they play hard on defense, and they took us out of about anything we were trying to run with their ball pressure,” said Brunswick head coach Chris Turner. “Once we did beat it, or back door it, or get a good look at it, we struggled to finish. Our third quarter was a big downer for us tonight.”
Points were at a premium for both teams much of the night as they scratched out a 10-10 tie through one quarter. The Pirates managed to carry a two-point lead into halftime on a Camarion Johnson 3 at the buzzer to end a nip-and-tuck first half that didn’t see either team fall down by more than four points.
A pair of free throws by Brunswick’s Jason Newmans were the first points of the second half, but Statesboro went on to score the next 13 as it took control.
The Pirates finished the period with just seven points as they struggled to score in the paint against the Blue Devils’ 6-foot-7 center Leslie Black. Brunswick also went just 7-of-15 at the free throw line, all in the second half.
“If we make a decent percentage of layups, and a decent percentage of free throws, you win that game,” Turner said. “Even with the ball pressure and them taking you out of your offense, we were still able to get the shots at the rim.
“It’s just one of those nights. Things didn’t go in during the second half. I was proud of how hard they played in the first half. They played great defense, which both teams did. I think both teams played hard, we just didn’t finish.”
Newmans scored a team-high 12 points for Brunswick while Saje Alston tallied 11 points and 13 rebounds before both went on to play big roles in the team’s bounce back the following night.
Brunswick defeated Coffee 80-67 at home Saturday with both bigs notching big-time double-doubles in the win.
Newmans recorded 21 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and two steals against the Trojans, and Alston scored 20 points, ripped down 18 rebounds and swatted two shots. Johnson also chipped in 11 points, six assists and two steals as the Pirates improved to 10-5 on the season.
At 3-3 in region play, Brunswick is currently tied with Glynn Academy for third in the region standings ahead of the City Championship on Friday, though that won’t be the case come tip-off. Glynn plays a region game against South Effingham on Tuesday, as Brunswick awaits the matchup.