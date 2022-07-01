Sharnesha Smith and her staff may have moved 35 miles down the road, but that wouldn’t stop 13 teams from making the trek down to Kingsland to take part in the inaugural Camden Lady Wildcats Shootout on Wednesday.
The former Glynn Academy girls basketball head coach accepted a job at her alma mater in May, and the support from her hometown has been instantaneous, helping make the event come together without a hitch.
“It’s been amazing,” Smith said. “Obviously this is a big event we started when we were at Glynn, but to have those teams stay committed even when I took the job, I just changed locations, and a lot of them stuck with it. I was happy about that.
“I had to cut some teams off because we were getting so many, so I’m hoping this will grow, and next year we can run a two-day event… The support though, everyone coming out, the teams brought their fans and stuff, it’s been good.”
Split between the varsity and ninth-grade gyms at Camden County High School, 15 games were held over eight hours — each consisting of two 20-minute halves played with a running clock until the final two minutes of each period.
Teams also got the opportunity to play with a shot clock, which will be mandatory in GHSA competition this upcoming season.
Camden was just 13-32 over the final two seasons under longtime head coach Keith Ellis, who presided over the program back when Smith and her sister Shayla led the team to within seconds of a the state championship game.
Smith has already proven her prowess from the sideline, guiding Glynn Academy to a 91-49 record over five seasons and its own state title appearance in 2020, and her previously established connection to Camden basketball should make the transition relatively smooth.
“I played for (Ellis), pretty much all of us played for him,” Smith said. “That blue still ran through our veins, so being able to come in here and still put those things to use that he instilled in us, I think that was good — keeping those things that they learned from him, but also letting them understand it’s OK to have some change, it’s OK to have some tweaking, just understand that some things are going to be different.
“I think being able to do that and have them accept change, I think that was good for them.”
Camden appeared ready for that change in its second matchup of the shootout against Jenkins. The Wildcats scored the first 15 points of the contest and took a 23-8 lead into halftime.
It’s been fewer than two months since Smith returned to Camden, but the team already flashed some of the hallmarks of its new coach’s former teams: a suffocating defense that fueled a dangerous transition offense. After defeating Pierce County in its first game, Camden finished the day a perfect 2-0.
“We’re very young, and I think with them, it’s the right time,” Smith said. “I think this summer was very important for us to lay the foundation, change the culture a lot, put some discipline into that thing, and just make those girls trust us, believe in us, and believe in themselves.
“I think confidence has been the key for them, and just being able to stroke their ego a little bit while also being hard on them and teaching them how to be disciplined, and demanding those things, I think it’s worked great. They’re listening, and when they listen, you can see them do some good things.”
Continuing its hectic summer, Brunswick High was among the teams that made the trip to Camden, where the Pirates also went undefeated in contests against a couple of programs out of Florida in Ribault and Mainland.
“We have been extremely busy,” said Brunswick girls coach Maria Mangram. “We’ve been up 95, down 95, on 16. We’ve been in Atlanta, Valdosta; we’ve been everywhere, but I just feel like that is the best way to prepare the team for those long runs we’re going to eventually get to like last year.
“I said I would make it my business to make sure that my team was better prepared and played different people in the summer besides everybody just around the area, so that’s kind of what we’ve been doing.”
Although the Pirates had already made stops in six over the past month, Mangram made it a point to attend the Camden Shootout to support Smith after years of the two engaging in heated battles for City and region championships.
“At the end of the day, that’s what it’s about: it’s about being able to support each other regardless of what’s going on,” Mangram said. “I think being here today, that was a big stride for both coaches, being able to come together and actually be in the same arena and not necessarily going against each other.
“As soon as she put it out, I went ahead and was like, ‘Hey, count us in because we want to play.’”
Brunswick is coming off a season that saw it win the Region 2-6A title and advance to the state quarterfinals en route to a 27-2 record, but for a team with championship aspirations, the year was still a relative disappointment for the Pirates, who have turned the setback into fuel heading into the upcoming season.
Twin tower bigs Shané Jackson and Shamya Flanders have impressed at each event they’ve played in this summer, and a few role players from a year ago have made some major strides as well as Brunswick experiments with various combinations.
“In the summertime, it’s always good to see different groups of kids playing well with each other,” Mangram said. “Like when we went to South Carolina, we didn’t have Shané or Shamya, so it was kind of like we walked in and we’re playing teams, and they were kind of side-eying us because we weren’t as tall.
“But they run the floor well, they get up and down the court. They play well, and all summer we’ve seen other girls step up. I’m a real big fan of the next man being up and being ready to play.”
With Jackson getting some rest during the Camden tournament, Shakaylan Pinkston and incoming freshman Reagan Hicks provided some strong minutes for in the Pirates’ interior.
Guards Jeremiah Ramsey, Shania Jones and Dariana Johnson also flashed some impressive development from last season as Brunswick handled Ribault 35-23, the trio earning Players of the Games honors at the Shootout.
Ramsey, in particular, appears poised for a big season coming off a sophomore campaign that saw her average 7.4 points, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals a game as a starter. Over the offseason, Ramsey has focused on getting stronger, faster and better at going right.
“They’ve been playing very well, and just with the experience — I feel like this summer we’ve played 30 games — so it’s kind of a mini season,” Mangram said with a chuckle. “A full season in a month, even though the games are a little faster, not as long with the clock running, but they’ve been doing well. I’m excited for them.”