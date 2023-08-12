At Glynn Academy, the running back factory is a real thing as tailbacks who wear the Red and White are bound to put forth numbers that catch the eye.
Last year it was sophomore Greg Peacock, who took the next stop of following the running back lineage at Glynn.
In his first year as the main ball carrier for the Terror, Peacock rushed for 1,037 yards and 11 touchdowns in addition to the two touchdowns he had receiving and two special teams touchdowns against Grovetown.
Having a breakout year for the Terrors — leading to offers from Power 5 schools the likes of Florida State, Virginia Tech, UCF, Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Cincinnati — the shifty Peacock wants more from the sophomore season he had.
“I just feel like in my sophomore year I wasn’t able to showcase all that I can do,” Peacock said. “I’ve been trying to focus on being able to showcase what I can do my junior year and just showing everybody that ‘Yeah that was cool and all but it can be better.’”
Knowing the numbers he produced in his first year as the main ball carrier, Peacock knows he can showcase more.
“I didn’t score as many touchdowns as I would have liked,” Peacock. “I just really want to focus on that and showcase how much I can do with the ball in my hands. I did it last year but I didn’t feel like I showcased all that I can do. I wanna try and double it and just do better.”
For the last year when No. 1 was on the field, teams started to become more aware of how dangerous Peacock could be with the ball in his hands. The numbers speak for themselves, but it’s his ability to move around anywhere in the offense and as a returner that leaves defenses praying to keep him in front of them before they turn around and the No. 1 on the front of his jersey turns into the back.
As he’s become more of a vocal leader throughout the summer, Peacock has seen a difference in the offense and how the team can turn a strong offseason into hitting the ground running in a week’s time when Statesboro visits Glynn County Stadium.
“It helps me a lot because I feel like this year you can’t just worry about Greg Peacock you can’t just game plan for Greg Peacock, you have to game plan for the whole offense,” Peacock said. “Having those high top level of athletes around me, you are going to have to worry about more than just me. That loosens me up and it helps me do more.”
Growing with confidence with what he has been able to do so far, Peacock spent the offseason working on an important piece of the game to help quarterback Ryan Schueneman this year.
“Yeah I definitely made that an emphasis cause last year I didn’t like the fact that I couldn’t block like that,” Peacock said. “It is what it is. I couldn’t really block so I will make sure I’ll tighten it up this year and showcase that.”
Ready to be the all-around star, Peacock has ambitious goals for his junior year that will surely bring more eyes.
“I wanna go 1,500 yards rushing, 2,500 all-purpose and I wanna go at least 20 touchdowns,” Peacock said. “That’s what I wanna do this year.”