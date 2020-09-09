As someone who loathes the offseason, I must say the two-day “break” the PGA Tour had between its 2019-20 and 2020-21 season was just the right amount of time.
After having the entire spring taken away from the sports world in 2020, I have to be happy about the new seasons starting immediately. I mean, who wouldn’t be happy about having six majors in one golf season.
Dustin Johnson is the new FedEx Cup champion, and rightfully so.
However, I’ve concluded the only time golf should occur on a Monday is if it’s a qualifier or playoff that got pushed because it got too dark — it’s Championship Sunday for a reason.
Which also makes that short offseason even better.
It also allows guys who finished last season strong to keep that momentum going.
During the short break, the PGA of America also announced the Player of the Year, Justin Thomas — his second one.
I was shocked that Johnson didn’t take it home, after his playoff performance, but at the same time, Thomas rightfully earned the title.
While guys like Johnson and Thomas took this week off to get ready for next week’s U.S. Open, there is still a solid field for this week’s Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa North in Napa, Calif.
Four of the Golden Isles golfers — Jonathan Byrd, Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford and Josh Teater — are in the field.
Teater will be the first to tee it up today as he’s paired with Aaron Baddeley and Maverick McNealy. The group tees off on hole 10 at 10:10 a.m.
Swafford is paired with Chez Reavie, and 2019 RSM Classic winner, Tyler Duncan, as the trio tees off on hole 10 at 3:30 p.m.
Kizzire, Andrew Putnam and Aaron Wise are paired together for the first round as this group starts on hole 1 for the 3:50 p.m. tee time.
Byrd will be the last Isles’ golfer to tee it up today as he is playing with Alex Cejka and John Senden. Their tee time is at 4 p.m. on hole 10.
While there aren’t a lot of big names in California this week, this field will allow some guys to get some early FedEx points and four days of golf before the first major championship of the new season.