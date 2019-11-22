Tyler Duncan’s short game helped him on Friday as he took the lead after Round 2 of the RSM Classic with a 9-under 61 score on the Seaside course.
Duncan started his round by birdieing four of his first six holes. Then he made an incredible 106-yard shot on the eighth hole for eagle and finished the first nine with a 29.
For the second day in a row, he finished without making a score below par, which is something that doesn’t happen a lot for him.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had back-to-back rounds with no bogeys,” Duncan said. “So I’m happy to have that, for sure. And 61 I think is probably my lowest in competition, so very happy with that as well.”
He hit 13-of-18 greens on Friday during his second round, and the momentum started on the second hole of the day.
Duncan birdied that hole, which moved him to 1 under for the round. At the third hole, he hit set himself up for a 23-foot birdie putt to go 2 under on the round.
The momentum that started on the second hole carried throughout the day until the 18th hole. Duncan hit an 8-foot par putt on the 18th hole to finish strong and with a ton of momentum heading into the weekend.
“It was an awesome day, just some momentum going into the weekend,” Duncan said. “I’ve been working very hard on putting and kind of that short mid-range makable putts. To hit that in the middle of the hole was pretty relieving.”
He said that for the last few months putting was something he focused a lot of time on.
“I made a lot of putts, a lot of straight-forward putts, which I struggled with a little bit and we’ve been working on that a ton, the four-to-eight-foot range. I’ve hit a lot of putts in the last three, four months, and it paid off this week.”
It’s Duncan’s third year on the Tour. He failed to keep his card last year and regained full status through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Much like the first round, there is a three-way tie for second place after Friday’s round.
Sebastián Muñoz, Rhein Gibson, and D.J. Trahan finished the second round at 12 under. Muñoz and Gibson tackled the Seaside course as both guys improved their scores by multiple strokes.
Gibson shot 6 under for the second day in a row and kept his place on the leaderboard.
As for Trahan, he had a big day on the Plantation course to jump 29 places and his own momentum going into today’s round. Like Duncan, he finished bogey-free as well.
“Anytime you can go bogey-free is great,” Trahan said. “I maximized pretty much everything I could out of the round today. I played solid, and I hit a lot of shots really close and had some tap-ins today, probably four or five of them. So it was an excellent ball-striking round, and I actually putted really well.”
Trahan is in the right spot heading into today and Sunday’s round, and he said he’s excited for this weekend.
“I’ve got a chance to win the golf tournament if I go out and play two good rounds,” Trahan said. “So, I enjoy the golf course, too. It suits my eye. Again, since I’m confident tee to green right now, so if I can keep that up, Seaside is a fairly demanding golf course off the tee. And needless to say, the greens can be a little bit tricky, they keep them pretty quick here, so hopefully, I can keep doing what I’m doing.”
Behind the trio in second place, there is a two-way tie in fifth place between Ricky Barnes and Fabián Gómez who are 11 under through two rounds.
There is also a four-way tie for the seventh-place spot, which includes Brendon Todd, who’s coming off back-to-back tournament wins. He is right in the mix to win the RSM but says he isn’t looking ahead or behind.
“I’m looking at it as one tournament,” Todd said. “So I’m in contention going into the weekend, and I’m just going to go out there and try and win this one.”
The remaining two rounds will not feature a lot of familiar names as defending champion Charles Howell III, Davis Love III, Dru Love, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar and Kevin Kisner failed to make the cut and finish the weekend early.