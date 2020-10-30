Even without the services of the classification leading rusher, the Buccaneers gave the top-ranked team all it could handle Friday at The Ship.
But the Tigers ultimately displayed why their the No. 1 team in Class 6A, riding a big second half to a 27-7 victory to remain undefeated on the season.
“We were winning 7-6 at the half, and we struggled on the line of scrimmage, we struggled to establish our running game,” said McIntosh head coach Bradley Warren.
McIntosh County Academy (4-3, 3-1 Region 3-A Public) carried a one-point lead into halftime at the conclusion of a defensively dominant first half that saw the offenses combined to turn the ball over three times while gaining just 184 total yards.
Coming out of the locker room, Metter (7-0, 4-0) finally found some success running the ball out of its wing-T, more than exceeding its first-half offensive output on a 65-yard touchdown drive on the opening possession of the third quarter to go up 14-7. Back in front, the Tigers simply rode the top defense in the classification to the finish line.
Metter entered the contest having allowed just 10 points over its first six games — MCA’s second-quarter touchdown, a 35-yard heave from quarterback Dalton McClellan to Quan Proctor, was the first against the Tigers before the fourth quarter.
Proctor also ripped off a 42-yard run on the Buccaneers’ sole scoring drive. The senior was McIntosh’s most effective weapon in the absence of Trenton Johnson, recording 83 of the team’s 166 yards on six touches.
Still, Johnson’s presence — and his 190 rushing yards per game — were clearly missed.
“Trenton didn’t play tonight; that hurt,” Warren said. “I felt like Will (Jones) did a great job coming in. He played both sides of the ball, he played defensive line, he played full back and worked hard. Our wing stepped up tonight.”
In an effort to generate big plays without its star ball carrier, McIntosh County Academy took to the air much more often than it has any time this season. The Buccaneers had thrown 23 passes on the year entering the contest before throwing it 14 times against the Tigers.
One pass resulted in a touchdown for MCA, two turned into scores for Metter, and a third interception set up a wild, scrambling touchdown toss that put the Tigers up 20-7 with 6:13 remaining.
“We threw the ball a little bit; we had some success with it, we also had two pick-sixes,” Warren said. “We’ve got to get better in our decision making, but heck, we’re going to get better next week.”
The loss snaps a four-game win streak for McIntosh County Academy, but in second in the region, the Buccaneers still have the opportunity to host a game in the state playoffs for the second straight year and make a postseason run.
Who knows, maybe MCA even sees Metter again in the Class A-Public finals.
“They’ve got a good football team,” Warren said. “I’d like to see them again down the road.”