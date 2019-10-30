Coastal Georgia defeated Southeastern University 3-0 on Wednesday night as the Mariners regain some confidence.
The Mariners won 25-19, 25-13, and 25-17 over the Fire. Coastal also held a Halloween night, and multiple fans, students, and other athletes wore their favorite costumes to support the volleyball team.
Addie Pedraza and Alison Muldrow led the way for Coastal Georgia as they both collected 10 kills each. Muldrow recorded an impressive .562 hitting percentage and had one error the entire match while Pedraza had a .258 hitting percentage and only two errors.
The closest behind those two was freshman Hannah Williams who tallied five kills from the right side. Adair Werely had an outstanding .667 kill percentage from the middle.
Ashley Kot was the assist master in Wednesday’s match. She led Coastal Georgia with 16 assists. Kot also recorded three kills on four attempts. Another player who made sure those hitters had good balls was Gardieliz Laureano-Andujar, who added 12 assists and a game-high three aces.
On the defense side of things, senior libero Yorelis Rios Gonzalez led the way. She had 16 digs on the night. Not far behind her was Jane Townsend, who added a career-high 13 digs.
The Mariners came out hot in the opening set. Coastal Georgia capitalized on Fire errors and led by six points, which forced Southeastern to call a timeout.
That timeout didn’t help the Fire much as the Mariners came out of the break with an ace. Southeastern closed the gap from 22-15 to 22-18, quickly trying to extinguish the Mariners’ momentum. However, freshman right-side hitter, Lillian Carlson, wasn’t having any of it. She brought the Mariners within one point of set one with a tool kill and set up the 25-19 win.
In set two, the Mariners exerted their dominance on the Fire. This set had a ton of explosive offensive plays.
However, in set two, it was about playing smart offense. Coastal Georgia took the lead and held onto it for the entire set and led by as many as 10 points. The Mariners finished the second set with a three-point run. Coastal’s crowd got into it majorly throughout the second set as it produced a lot of long volleys and explosive kills.
Coastal took set two 25-13 and went into the final one looking for a sweep. It wasn’t an easy sweep either as Southeastern hung in with the Mariners 11-0 when a timeout got called for Coastal to regroup.
After that timeout, it was lights out as the Mariners took over and were unstoppable. They came out of the break with a tangent play executed by Williams, followed by an ace from Rios Gonzalez, giving the Mariners a 13-10 lead.
Coastal Georgia capitalized on Southeastern’s mistakes and sealed the deal, winning 25-17.
The Mariners improve to 17-7 overall and 10-3 in Sun Conference play. There are only three games left for Coastal Georgia in the regular season with two home meets left. Up next is Florida Memorial College on Saturday at 2 p.m. This match will be senior day as the Mariners will honor their five seniors.