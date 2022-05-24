Shané Jackson has always been the biggest player on the court, but in improving her versatility, agility, and demeanor, the Brunswick High junior was more often than not the best player on the court this past season.
The defensive anchor of a Pirates team that went 27-2, won the Region 2-6A championship, and advanced to the state quarterfinals, Jackson more than earned recognition as The News’ Coastal Georgia All-Area Girls Basketball MVP.
“This team, this year, it wasn’t just one person who wanted to win, everybody was willing to make sacrifices to get towards where we were going,” Jackson said. “We all had the same mentality.”
Referred to among the team as the “Cheat Sheet,” Jackson averaged 11.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.7 steals over 27 games for Brunswick. Just her presence alone at well over 6 feet acted as a major deterrent in the paint.
Perhaps the best single-game representation of Jackson’s two-way impact came in region semifinals, when she posted a triple double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks against crosstown rival Glynn Academy. She also had an 18-point, 20-rebound performance in a victory over Wesleyan in a Christmas tournament.
“I’ve come a long way since my freshman year on defense and offense, just being a player altogether,” Jackson said. “It was more of a learning experience for me. I realized I needed to learn more and be able to play both sides. I had to make myself my flexible if I wanted to go further ahead.”
Brunswick girls head coach Maria Mangram also spoke to the dramatic growth: “Seeing Shané as an eighth-grader and seeing her now, it is amazing to me to know that is the same individual, simply because, when she was in eighth grade, she was bigger than everybody so it was easier for her to get a rebound and hold it up because there was no one remotely close to her.”
But once Jackson reached the prep level, she had to learn how to deal with the increased pace in the high school game. Along with the added lifting and conditioning, Jackson had to adjust physically.
“I think it was hard for her at first,” Mangram said with a chuckle. “Honestly, she couldn’t walk and chew gum at the same time. She was so clumsy. But then we started her with the jump rope, and now, she probably has the highest count for jumping rope. It just improved her so much, so quickly.
“And I think she was willing to change. She saw where she was, but she also saw where she wanted to be. She definitely made a drastic turnaround.”
Jackson’s numbers aren’t terribly different than from a year ago — she scored a tad bit more points, she pulled down a slightly fewer rebounds, but her improvements in the margins were massive.
After shooting just 24 percent on 51 attempts from the free throw line as a sophomore, Jackson upped her efficiency to 55 percent on 65 attempts. She was also a better and more willing passer when opportunities arose.
However, he adjusted mindset may have been greatest effect on the Pirates’ success.
“She is nine times out of 10 the biggest thing on the floor,” Mangram said. “I just told my guards, at the end of the day, just throw the ball up and make her go get it… Now, you can pretty much throw that ball up anywhere and she will aggressively power up and go get it.
“She’s just come such a long way. She’s definitely a walking double-double.”