FLANDERS.jpg
Buy Now

Brunswick High's Shamya Flanders is the News' Girls Basketball MVP

 Illustration by Derrick Davis/The Brunswick News

Back-to-back Region 2-6A Player of the Year Honors, 1,000 career points as a Lady Pirate, a scholarship to play at Albany State, Shamya Flanders did it all at Brunswick High but to many, she is known as the girl with the colorful hair.

Don’t be mistaken though when you walk into the gym to see No. 5 showing off her hair color, as Flanders can ball and she highlighted a style of play that’s made opponents fearful when they saw Brunswick High on the schedule.

More from this section

GAGE businesses have increased employee retention

GAGE businesses have increased employee retention

GAGE launched in January and is proud to share the results of their newest partners including Chick-fil-A, Marsh’s Edge, and Gather Thrift and Cafe. The partners are among more than 40 businesses that have joined GAGE in their efforts to “Build a Better Workforce”, including Golden Isles Con…