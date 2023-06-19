Back-to-back Region 2-6A Player of the Year Honors, 1,000 career points as a Lady Pirate, a scholarship to play at Albany State, Shamya Flanders did it all at Brunswick High but to many, she is known as the girl with the colorful hair.
Don’t be mistaken though when you walk into the gym to see No. 5 showing off her hair color, as Flanders can ball and she highlighted a style of play that’s made opponents fearful when they saw Brunswick High on the schedule.
Being an all-around player, Flanders wasn’t too worried about needing to score in every sequence. Instead, her innate ability was to crash the glass, finish fast breaks, and start the full-court press.
“She’s the high energy on the team and when you look at our press, she is on the head of the press,” said Brunswick head coach Maria Mangram. “Normally a guard is up there, but for her it was hers. She fed off of getting deflections and although they aren’t on the state sheets, it’s those things that everybody doesn’t necessarily look for. She is always the one that does it.”
Called upon by Mangram to be one of the leaders for the team as she entered into her senior year, Flanders averaged 12.2 points per game, 6.7 rebounds a game, and 2.2 steals a game as the Lady Pirates went 27-4 overall last season and reached the Final Four.
Her style of play speaks for herself, and Coach Mangram highlighted the things Flanders does on the floor that won’t necessarily appear on the stat sheets but are pivotal to the team.
“She plays hard and she can play each and every contest, there is never a time (where she takes it easy),” Mangram said. “She may have games where she only has 10 points and when you look back she does so many other things. She is high energy on the floor, getting steals, rebounding, running the floor, finishing the break, and blocking shots. She is an all-around player.”
Picking hair colors to either represent her school pride with the Brunswick school colors of blue and gold or her go-to favorites of green and pink, Flanders began to pop on the radar of college coaches when the Lady Pirates traveled to Statesboro during her junior year, as it was a game that Coach Mangram remembers clearly.
“She’s had awesome games in almost every color, but I would say that one of the better games she played and actually earned a scholarship after the game was her junior year when we played Statesboro in Statesboro,” Mangram said. “Georgia Southern’s coaches were there to watch the game and after the game, coach (Anita) Howard came down and said ‘Oh my gosh, Coach Mangram who is the girl with the green hair, green hair don’t care.’ That night was one of the nights where she started talking with her and she offered her a full scholarship to attend Georgia Southern.”
The two-time Region 2-6A player of the year also earned all-state honors twice and all-region honors all four years. Now Flanders will continue to rock the blue and gold as she heads off to Albany State to join the Golden Rams women’s basketball team.
“Not only is she a great athlete but she is an even better person off the court,” Mangram said. “She is one of those athletes that you don’t mind coming and sitting in the office and talking about basketball or whatever. She is a great person and she is very respectful. I’ve never had any disrespectful issues with her, she is a great all-around kid. Albany State is definitely getting a jewel with her.”