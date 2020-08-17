The Playoffs have officially arrived, and it’s time to play for some serious cash.
After a thrilling week in North Carolina, the Wyndham Championship saw low scores, many birdies and winner Jim Herman make history. Not to mention, we saw Justin Thomas clinch the No.1 spot and win a $2 million bonus from the Wyndham Rewards for the regular-season title — without even playing the final regular-season event.
Second place will win $1.5 million with 10th place earning $500,000. We’re not even to the playoffs yet, and the players are already taking home big checks — where do I sign up?
Now the PGA Tour heads into their 14th annual FedEx Cup playoffs. For the next three weeks, the PGA Tour will travel to TPC Boston, Olympia Fields and East Lake Golf Club to crown their 2020 champion.
There is 60 million dollars pot to be distributed with the winner taking home a hefty $15 million bonus and a five-year PGA Tour exemption — talk about a payday.
The second-place winner will take home a $5 million bonus, and third place will receive $4 million. The rest of the top-10 will also earn rewards with 10th place taking back $830,000.
The top 125 will compete with a progressive cut. After 36 holes at the Northern Trust, the field of 125 will be cut down to 65. At the BMW Championship, 70 players will be in the field and the TOUR Championship will have 30 players.
With the COVID-19 global pandemic, the winner of the first two events will earn 1500 points, three times the regular season.
For the final event at East Lake, the TOUR Championship will have a stroke-based system.
To explain, the FedEx Cup points leader after the first two playoff events will start at 10-under par at East Lake. The second-place golfer starts at 8-under, third place at 7-under, fourth at 6-under and fifth at 5-under.
For the guys that rank 6-10th will start at 4-under, guys in 11-15th place begin at 3-under, 16-20th at 2-under, 21-25th at 1-under and 26-30th at even par.
This week at the Wyndham Championship, guys played for one of those top-125 spots and the ones who had to make things happen, well, they did.
Herman made history with the biggest jump in the FedEx Cup's 14 years as he went from No. 192 to No. 54 in the rankings after he won the 2020 Wyndham Championship shooting 21 under. He went from going home after Wyndham to now competing in the playoffs — what a remarkable accomplishment.
Locally, Zach Johnson was on the cusp of not making the playoffs for the second consecutive season, but after posting a 17 under and procuring a top 10 finish, he earned his spot.
Johnson jumps 25 spots from No. 129 to No. 104 after this week's performance. He was not about to miss the cut again after falling short last year. Johnson put together an incredible week at Sedgefield Country Club, including a 61 on Saturday and 65 on Sunday.
Johnson went low and showed the golf world he’s a force to reckon with, and he still has a lot of good golf left in him.
Thankfully those who didn’t make the top-125, things are a little different for them this year. COVID-19 put everything on hold for 91 days earlier this year, pushing the Tour to change. Instead of losing their PGA card, golfers out of the top-125 will get to keep their exemption for the next year.
That means for the five Golden Isles golfers that didn’t make the playoffs this season will have another year of eligibility. Jonathan Byrd, Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford, Josh Teater and Davis Love III are the local guys that fell short of the cut-off mark.
Kizzire, Teater and Love all made the cut but didn't finish high enough to earn the necessary points to get into the playoffs.
However, the good news is seven of the St. Simons Island golfers made the playoffs. Johnson, Keith Mitchell, Brian Harman, Matt Kuchar, J.T. Poston, Michael Thompson and Harris English all secured their spots to at least play next week.
English ranks the highest among the Golden Isles golfers as he moved up one spot to No. 27 in the standings. He recorded another top-25 at Wyndham as he finished T-23 with a 12-under final score.
English has 829 FedEx Cup points after the regular season. He recorded five top-10 finishes, including a T3 at Greenbrier, T4 at the Houston Open and fifth-place finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
Since the return, he's only missed one cut and hasn't finished outside the top-23 — Wyndham being his lowest finish. English continues to show just how consistent he is right now and is someone I expect to do big things next week in Boston.
If he stays where he is, then he will have a shot at the TOUR Championship trophy. However, he must remain inside the top-30.
Thompson is the next highest Isles golfer as he is No. 46 in the standings. He won the 3M Open a few weeks ago and opted out this week.
Poston missed the cut this week, but his performance this season secured his spot as he in the playoffs at No. 59. He's got two top-10 finishes this season, including a T8 at RBC Heritage.
Kuchar is No. 63 in the standings after his regular-season performance. Harman finished T27 this week and secured the No. 69 spot.
Like Poston, Mitchell missed the cut this week at Wyndham but did enough in the regular season to earn his spot behind Johnson at No. 105. Mitchell has one top 10 finish this year, along with three top-25 finishes. He's on the cusp and must make some moves in Boston if he wants to stay alive.
The Golden Isles are well represented as the PGA Tour begins its playoffs with at least three guys in contention to make the third and final playoff tournament. At this point the Tour might as well name it the Golden FedEx Cup — totally kidding, but the Isles are there in numbers.
Now I'm familiar with college football playoffs and other sports' playoffs, but I'll tell you this one has me the most excited. It's not every day that guys can be in the field of a tournament to win a $15 million bonus, much less a million, so the stakes are high.