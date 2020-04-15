A high school student from Galicia, Spain, trusted a first-year head coach at a university more than 4,000 away, and the ensuing relationship couldn’t have turned out better for either side.
Adrian Farina is one of two graduating seniors on Coastal Georgia’s men’s tennis team, and he’s set to leave the college with a degree in-hand and two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.
“Adrian will be one of the student-athletes who will stand out to me once my time as a collegiate coach has passed,” said Mariners head tennis coach Zack Rogers. “He was the first player I signed as the coach at Coastal Georgia, and likewise will be the first player I signed at Coastal to receive their degree.
“Whether it is laughing about his unintentional pessimism, conversations at La Salsa about life or surfing back home, or just his always say ‘yes’ attitude, Adrian is someone who I hate to see go. On the flip-side, as someone who personally places a high value on continuing one’s education, I am excited to see what he will accomplish moving forward, as he pursues his MBA.”
Farina has been a leader for Coastal Georgia both on the court and in the classroom since arriving on campus ahead of the 2016-17 season.
As a freshman, Farina went 5-10 in singles and 6-9 in doubles, playing primarily in the No. 1 and 2 lines, earning him a spot on the Southern States Athletic Conference All-Freshman team.
Although a wrist injury cost Farina his sophomore season, he bounced back stronger than before in the 2018-19 season, going 8-10 in doubles and an incredible 11-4 in singles matches to help lead the Mariners to The Sun Conference Tournament finals and an appearance in the first round of the NAIA national tournament.
Coastal Georgia appeared poised for its best season yet in 2019-20 with Farina sprinting out to a 5-4 singles record and a 7-2 mark in doubles against some stiff early-season competition. He even earned TSC Conference Player of the Week honors in the first week of conference play by winning four straight matches against Webber International and Warner University.
“Adrian, or ‘Papi’ as he is affectionately known by his teammates, is someone who’s time at Coastal Georgia is ending far too soon for my liking,” Rodgers said. “On the court he is a tireless worker who is willing to grind for hours whether it’s a match or a training session. He battled through a wrist issue his freshman year that was surgically corrected during what would be his redshirt sophomore season. It was a tough time for Adrian, but he was able to get through his rehab and return to the court for two solid seasons.
“He has been recognized as an All-Freshman selection with the SSAC, a Champion of Character recipient for both the SSAC and Sun Conference, and will undoubtedly be recognized by the Sun Conference this postseason.”
Just as hard a worker in the classroom, Farina was one of the few students at Coastal Georgia to finish the fall semester with a 4.0 GPA, and he’s on track to graduate in May with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.
Due to a medical redshirt and the NAIA’s decision not to charge a season of competition athletes competing in spring sports, Farina will still have two years of eligibility remaining when he graduates from Coastal Georgia.
Although the Mariners would love to have Farina back, Rogers expects him to pursue opportunities elsewhere as a graduate transfer.
“Adrian is looking to possibly use up his final two years of eligibility as a graduate transfer while pursuing an MBA,” Rogers said. “As a two-time Academic All-American and four-time Academic All-Conference selection, there is no questioning his dedication when it comes to academics.
“On top of his responsibilities as a student-athlete and standout student, Adrian also has served as a tutor through ‘The Attic’ tutoring program offered through the Coastal Georgia library.”