Glynn County Athletics will begin its conditioning period for football, baseball, softball and cross country Monday.
On Thursday, the county athletic department met with media at the Glynn Academy football fieldhouse to discuss the high schools Return to Sports plan and recognize the help provided by partners at Coca-Cola and Southeast Georgia Health System.
Neither Brunswick High or Glynn Academy have held an athletic practice or event since March 12, when the Georgia High School Association released a statement recommending its members postpone spring sports indefinitely due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
“This has been a team effort between the coaches, athletic staff, and our great partners at Coca-Cola and Southeast Georgia Health System,” said Glynn County athletic director Steve Waters. “We could not get back to work on June 8 without the amazing support of Coke and the Health System.
“Our coaches and student athletes are very excited to get back to work. We are 100 percent committed to working hard to provide a safe, clean environment for everyone participating.”
In addition to representatives from Coca-Cola, which donated cases of bottled water and Powerade to Glynn County Athletics, members of the SGHS sports medicine team were on hand to field questions about the process laid out in guidelines released by the GHSA two weeks ago.
Restrictions on the use of locker rooms, group sizes, and mandatory pre-workout COVID-19 screenings are among the rules that must be adhered to at every high school in the state throughout the initial conditioning period.
Rebecca Joyner, a certified athletic trainer at SGHS since 2006, believes educating coaches, parents, and student-athletes on the proper precautions that must be taken is the key to limit risks to exposure, and to that end, trainers from each school have held multiple meetings with their respective coaches in an effort to keep everyone on the same page.
“It’s great to think that we can be everywhere at once, but we’re each one person,” Joyner said. “So it’s about the education, and letting the coaches know what our expectations are of them. And just letting them also know we’re always available by phone to be able to get there.
“We’re going to be at the schools, but we can’t be at every single venue at the same time.”
Preventative tactics are the most effective ones, according to Glynn Academy athletic trainer Marissa Hermsen.
In addition to screenings, the forbidding of intermingling between workout groups and recommendation to maintain proper use of personal protective equipment when sharing rides are among the precautions in place.
“Like with any other athletic injury or illness, prevention is the best way to keep from having any kind of emergency or a situation or anything,” Hermsen said. “That’s why we’re taking the extra steps to do the screenings, and the smaller groups, and spreading everything out and stuff like that.”
During workouts, the GHSA recommends masks be worn in the weight room and states equipment must be sanitized between use of each student. It’s also recommended hand sanitizer be plentifully available.
The Glynn County Athletic Department has already purchased hand wipes, hand sanitizer, gloves, and other cleaning supplies that will be in constant use over the coming weeks.
Although the first week of practice is sure to be a learning experience for many student- athletes and coaches, the athletic trainers slated to help lead the fight against the coronavirus have months of experience in dealing with the disease.
Since the schools shut down, each has been stationed at entrances to SGHS to screen everyone that going into the hospital.
“It’s been a good experience to sort of know the directions we need to go, and sort of know how the flow of the screening, and the different situations that can come up happen,” said Brunswick High athletic trainer Chantal Pierre. “So I think we were able to sort of have those questions that might come up answered before they come up here at the school venue.”
Though preventing the spread of COVID-19 is obviously the top priority during the return of prep athletics, there is also some concern about an increase in injuries as student-athletes attempt to get back into shape.
With spring practices and organized summer workouts canceled up until this point, student-athletes will be returning to work from an extraordinarily long layoff.
“Our athletes typically don’t stop,” Joyner said. “They would have had a normal spring season and gone right into summer workouts. They would have been working out, or exercising, or physically active this entire time, whereas right left to their own devices, a lot of them probably aren’t.”