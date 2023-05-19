An entire crew of Pirates took the stage Thursday in the auditorium at Brunswick High to announce to a lively crowd where they would set sail for the next step of their respective careers.

Sebastian Hutchinson, Titus Washington, Shakaylan Pinkson, Shamya Flanders, Dariana Johnson, Shané Jackson, JaMya West, Taniyah Battle and Camarion Johnson made up the nine signees who declared their college choices.

More from this section