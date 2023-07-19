From first-time players to prospective college athletes — Coastal Georgia offered something for everyone at a pair of volleyball camps held on the college’s campus this week.
The Young Mariners Camp afforded athletes from the age 8-14 an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the sport and how to integrate those skills into playing, while the Elite and Prospect Camp provided high-school players a taste of what they can expect at the next level.
Ultimately, both camps succeeded in introducing the youth to Coastal Georgia volleyball.
“Oh my goodness, it’s been a blast,” said Coastal volleyball coach Valerie Every. “We’ve had so much fun. I’m extremely pleased with the level of play, and we’ve been able to take some kids who don’t know anything and get them to a spot where they love volleyball, and on the opposite side, take kids who are kind of use to it, maybe they play club, and give them so extra tips to take them to the next level.”
Each side of the experience spectrum was accounted for at the Young Mariners Camp, where 20 girls spent three days receiving instruction from Every and members of the Coastal Georgia volleyball team.
Campers learned the basics of hitting, serving and passing over the opening hours of each session before incorporating their newfound skills into a variety of fun games.
Although a handful of campers were being exposed to the sport for the first time, it likely won’t be the last time for any of them.
“We’ve had some that it’s their first time ever trying volleyball, and some that have played for five years or so,” Every said. “We have quite different experience levels, but we’re able to cater to the higher level and the lower level by really working on the basics and the fundamentals of volleyball, but playing games and making it fun as well.”
Reliving some of those early memories of learning the sport through the eyes of the campers has also been an eye-opening experience for some of the Mariner players assisting with the event.
“It’s kind of difficult because as you’re older, you just know stuff,” said junior libero/defensive specialist Kira Matthias. “The younger kids have to go through all the steps and the processes, and you have to break it down smaller and smaller for them to get to where we are today when they get older.”
Following a couple of lively games of “dead fish,” which saw campers competing to avoid being the last one to safely hit or serve to the opposite side of the court, everyone gathered for some post workout stretches before discussing what they learned that day.
“One of my favorite things so far at the camp is being able to see the kids get the skill,” Every said. “We talk at the end of practice; we do, ‘Hey, what did you learn today?’ and three of them were like, ‘Oh, I learned to hit today.’
“Hitting is one of the best parts of volleyball, so being able to share that with them has been really awesome.”
After three hours of Young Mariners Camp, the staff broke for an hour before returning to the gym to host some potential future Mariners at the program’s Elite and Prospect Camp.
Though the general structure of the session was similar, the staff can hone in on more specialized training for prep players that are hoping to soon be in the same position.
“Granted the Young Mariners Camp has brought the energy — they have got crazy amounts of energy, and it’s been very exciting — with our older kids, we break them up into groups, let them focus specifically on positional stuff, really delve into those cues that we use at the college level,” Every said. “Yesterday we played a scrimmage, and it was very high level. We’ve got some awesome players in town who are showing up, showing out, and impressing our coaching staff.”
The older campers were evaluated by Every for recruitment to the college program, and on Wednesday, they had a chance to turn around an evaluate the program when they received a full college visit that included tours of the locker room, athletic facilities and weight room.
“We’ve got a couple who are meeting with professors today,” Every said. “We have a tour on Wednesday that is available for all of our campers if they want. We’re really trying to introduce them into Coastal Georgia, this is what we’re about, so we’re running our older camp just like we run our practices.”