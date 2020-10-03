Day 1 of the 39th Georgia Mid-Amateur Championship is in the books with Matthew Servies from Dunwoody holding a one-stroke lead.
Servies shot a 3-under 67 for the first round, and set the tone early.
There is a five-way tie for second-place as Rob Varner (Columbus), Nic Daugharty (Valdosta), Jack Larkin Sr. (Atlanta), Charlie Harrison (Atlanta) and Stan Gann all scored 68.
Local golfer Josh Williams currently has the best score among the Brunswick players. He shot 1 over on the round.
Lee Knox finished at 3 over while Jason Webster was at 5 over on the day. Jay Cason had to withdraw.
Brunswick Country Club general manager Dan Hogan said Day 1 was great, and everything went as planned.
“Pace of play was great. We knew they’d get around anywhere between three and a half and four hours, and that was no surprise,” Hogan said. “Scoring was about what I expected — I thought maybe somebody might go a little bit lower.”
Hogan said the course played tough, but he expected that with all the rain the Golden Isles had gotten recently.
“It’s still wet out there, and not a lot roll, Hogan said. “The greens, if you’re not used to them, there are some subtle breaks and can be kind of hard to read.”
There are 19 players after Day 1 that shot even-par or better.
This is the first time Brunswick Country Club has hosted the Georgia Mid-Amateur Championship, and Hogan said it’s a big deal.
“This is one of the 15 founding member clubs of the Georgia State Golf Association back in 1916 — 104 years ago,” Hogan said. “To be able to host one of their major championships or state championships, it’s a big deal.
“The club’s in a position with all the work we did over the last 14 years to be able to host events like this. When you have that opportunity, you’re getting a chance to showcase the club and expose the club to a statewide audience, which is very cool.”
Hogan said this is one of the most talented mid-amateur fields he’s seen, and so far, the Brunswick Country Club’s course is holding up to the heavy hitters.
“There are a lot of guys playing here this week that have never played Brunswick Country Club before,” Hogan said. “I think most people know where Brunswick is, but you might have a few that don’t. I think, all in all, it’s a win-win.
“You get players that get exposed to something they haven’t seen before — so the newness and novelty of that. Having a Donald Ross design golf course from over 80 years ago, it still holds up well.”
Day 2 tee times will see the same groups, beginning around 8 a.m. After the golfers finish the second round, there will be a cut to the low 60 scores and ties.