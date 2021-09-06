Nine straight wins to open the season and top ranks in a multitude of categories, this is the program Israel Delgado envisioned building when he took over as the Coastal Georgia head volleyball coach ahead of the 2020 season.
Of course, months after Delgado was hired on, the bottom fell out of collegiate athletics everywhere amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, a full, legitimate offseason removed from the strange year, the Mariners are off to one of the hottest starts in the NAIA.
This past weekend, Coastal Georgia ran its record to 9-0 with four wins at its Captain Jack Quad at Howard Coffin Gym. The Mariners defeated the University of Pikeville twice, and won matches against Point University and Bryan College — sweeping each of the four contests in three sets.
Coastal Georgia’s nine-match winning streak is its second-best opening to a season in program history following an 18-game streak to open the 2014 campaign.
“The group that we have now, I think that they started clicking, and getting together, and understand what we want to do with them, what type of system we want to play, how we’re going to play as a team,” Delgado said. “I’m super happy with the team because they are committed to the program, committed to getting better, working hard.
“These girls train at 6 a.m., then they go to classes, then they go back to the weight room, and then they have late practices. They are really committed. We have 19 players, and all them are really engaged with what we’re trying to do.”
The Mariners only let their opponent cross the 20-point threshold in two of the 12 sets played over the weekend. In four matches, Coastal recorded 161 kills, 141 assists, 41 aces, 155 digs and 15.0 total blocks.
Samantha Johnston earned the Sun Conference Volleyball Setter of the Week award for her performance in the quad. Johnston recorded 78 assists over the four matches, including a career-high 33 assists in the victory over Bryan College, to earn her first SUN weekly award. She also notched a career-high hitting percentage of .500 on six total attacks against Pikesville.
Giovana Larregui Lopez also received recognition for her weekend as the Sun Conference Volleyball Attacker of the Week. Larregui Lopez notched 46 kills over four matches while maintaining a .500 hitting percentage over 82 attempts to win the sixth weekly SUN award of her career as a Mariner.
But Larregui Lopez’s impact goes much further than her hitting performance. She’s already tallied 24 service aces and 98 digs this season. Her 4.8 points per set rank seventh in the NAIA.
“Right now she’s showing that, if she stays in the rhythm she’s in right now, and she keeps working hard and doing the numbers she’s doing right now, I don’t have any doubt that she’s probably going to be the best player in the conference and nominated for All-American if we go all the way to nationals,” Delgado said. “She’s putting up numbers I never thought she would. She’s done a great job at hitting the ball, making less errors than last year. Her serve is getting better, her blocking is getting better. Sometimes you see that she’s scored 16-17 points, and you wonder where those points are, but she does so many things on the court.
“She’ll have 11 kills, then she has two aces, and then she has two blocks. She always finds a way to score points for us. I’m super happy with her because she’s developing really, really good.”
While Larregui Lopez’s development may be the most outstanding, it’s clear that the entirety of the Mariners’ program has taken a large step forward.
After this weekend, Coastal Georgia finds itself ranked second in the nation in aces per set (3.29), third in the nation in services aces (102), 12th in the nation in hitting percentage (.258), and 12th in the nation in points scored per set (17.5).
The Mariners didn’t win its ninth match of the season until Oct. 21 last season, and they split their final six contests, bowing out in the quarterfinal round of the Sun Conference tournament.
Now, with a deeper, more polished program Coastal has its eye on the national tournament.
“Last year was a year that, for me as a coach, I was just trying to figure out what we need for this year,” Delgado said. “We tried to put the pieces we really want to, like getting better at blocking, getting better in serving, having more hitters that can help Giovana do her job. We found those pieces, and we have good subs for them too.
“If someone gets hurt, or someone gets COVID now that it’s the COVID era, we have those third and fourth players that can replace the starters, and the level is going to be the same. That’s the good part of our team.”