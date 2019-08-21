Glynn Academy tied the softball City Series 1-1 after defeating Brunswick 9-5 on Wednesday.
The Red Terrors bats stay consistent throughout the seven innings as they recorded 12 hits. Brunswick attempted to hang in there, but couldn’t find a way to keep its offense going.
Annie Chance started on the mound again for Glynn as she pitched all seven innings, giving up five runs on seven hits while striking out three batters and walking five. She also led the team in RBIs with two.
“The last two days Annie’s come through for us.” Glynn coach Dawn Ketcham said. “I mean yes, she’s our senior and we expect that out of our seniors, but I know she doesn’t want to pitch all the time. She’s doing what we need her to do for the team.”
Starting on the mound for the Pirates was Lauren Peterson, who pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up nine runs on 12 hits along with two walks. Erica Bentley relieved Peterson and pitched the final 1 2/3 innings.
Glynn started the game out quickly as the Red Terrors scored two quick runs in the first inning. Brunswick responded with two runs of its own, making it 2-2 heading into the second inning
The Red Terrors bats stayed hot on into the second inning as they scored another run. Brunswick struggled to get any runs scored. The Pirates recorded seven hits throughout the game but went scoreless during the second, third and fourth innings.
Glynn stayed on a roll scoring two more runs in the third and three runs in the fourth inning. Brunswick found a way to hold Glynn scoreless in the top of the fifth and then scored one run in the bottom of the frame making it 8-3.
However, that spark of offense wasn’t enough as the Red Terrors scored their final run in the sixth inning off a fielders choice allowing Leilani Watts to reach. Glynn did an excellent job staying aggressive with its bats and its baserunning, and it paid off in Game 2.
The Pirates attempted another comeback but fell short as they only managed to score two runs of a Rachel Eubank two-RBI double making it 9-5. Brunswick had one final chance in the bottom of the seventh, but Glynn’s defense held strong.
“In both games, I thought that our defense has been really great,” Ketcham said. “So I’ve been very pleased with that. Our bats just came around today where we were kind of hit or miss yesterday. We came through times were we like oh yea we really stroked that one and other times where I was like oh man we left them on base. So today I felt like we cleaned the bases a lot better.”
Ketcham said that she feels good about heading into today’s game even if her team had to play their rivals right away in region play.
“Of course we didn’t want to play them first in the region, but that’s just how it happened this year,” Ketcham said. “I feel really comfortable going into tomorrows game with us having the split.”
Game 3 will be today out at Wainwright stadium as both teams look to capitalize and take the series. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.