Sitting No. 4 in the Coaches Box rankings for Class 6A teams, the one thing Glynn Academy (14-4, 7-2) baseball was missing on its strong start to the season was a series sweep.
Winning both the first two games in region bouts with Brunswick High and Effingham County, Glynn couldn’t bring the brooms to sweep away the competition in the third and final game.
Things changed when the visiting Lakeside Panthers came for a doubleheader at Wainwright Field.
Holding on to win the first game of the night 10-6, getting the Panthers to ground out with the bases loaded to end the game, Glynn was focused on completing one of its many goals on the season.
Ryan Schueneman started on the mound for the Terrors and in the first inning he loaded the bases by walking three Panthers batter in between two outs. As the sixth batter of the inning hit a grounder to shortstop Gus Gandy, the junior was unable to field the ball in time to get a force out, allowing the Panthers to strike first. Schueneman got out of the inning with a fly out to limit the damage to one.
Glynn’s top of the lineup went down in order with Lakeside’s left hander Jude Matthews controlling the strike zone early and often.
Schueneman responded to Matthews’s strong start by striking out to batters to end the top of the second. Gathering his team around the steps of the dugout, Glynn Academy’s coach John Welborn rallied his team to snap out of funk they’ve had in possible sweep opportunities.
“I kind of called them up in the top of the second inning and told them that I could feel that same kind of energy in the last two game threes, and I wasn’t going to sit here and watch that,” Welborn said. “We had to do something, and we came in and scored a three spot. It was enough because pitching and defense held us in the game.”
The team responded to the message Welborn had as Hank Noonan drew a leadoff walk to open the bottom half of the second. Greyson Gegg followed up with a single before the two executed a double steal to put both runners in scoring position for Schueneman. Looking to put runs on the board to help him defensively on the mound, Schueneman was hit by pitch to load the bases for Hugh Edgy.
Having hit a home run in the first game to dead center, the Panthers knew the danger Edgy brought to the plate, and he made them pay once more.
On the second pitch of his at-bat, Edgy slapped a double up the middle to score Noonan and Gegg to give the team a 2-1 lead. Glynn added its third and final run of the inning and game with an RBI ground out by Gavin Wells.
Leading 3-1, it was all on Glynn’s defense to hold the lead.
Schueneman returned to the mound in the third and as he loaded the bases once more with two outs. This time he was able to get out of the jam with a fly out to Wessley Roberson out in center.
Making a change to start the fourth inning, Welborn brought Eli Newbern out in relief. He came out of the pen with two quick strikeouts, before making the final put out on a toss from Schueneman at first.
Having a stagnant offense the rest of the game, Newbern continued to deliver to keep the 3-1 lead intact as he went 1,2,3 in the fifth before finding himself in some trouble in the sixth.
Giving up two hits to put Panthers on second and third with two outs, Newbern stayed poised the whole time as he struck out the leadoff batter Santiago Pacheco to end the inning.
“It’s huge and it’s great, but what it allows us to do that defensively is our pitchers getting contact early,” Welborn said as Newbern gave 3.2 quality innings in a defensive battle. “We aren’t out there falling asleep and throwing three or four balls and walking guys. We are going in there and throwing it in the zone and making them hit the ball. It keeps our defense awake, alive, and we are able to make plays.”
Glynn had a chance to add more runs in the bottom of the sixth after Gandy drew a four-pitch walk and Noonan doubled to have runners on second and third with one out on Matthews. Unable to bring either across home, Welborn spoke highly of Lakeside’s budding freshman.
“Their pitcher did a really good job,” Welborn said. “He’s a really good lefty and he’s going to give a lot of other teams in this region fits.”
Holding the 3-1 lead and needing three outs, Newbern returned to the mound to try and earn the save. Putting away the first two batters of the inning on hard hit balls, Newbern walked the following two batters to put the leading run to the plate.
Welborn motioned for time and for Luke Barch to come out of the pen as the two pitchers gave one another high fives as Newbern walked towards the dugout.
Inheriting the runners on first and second, Barch needed no time to assert his presence as he picked up a two-pitch save after a line out to second baseman Brandon Kasper.
“They have great poise and mannerisms to be a pitcher and they do a great job with moments that aren’t too big or too little,” Welborn said of Newbern and Barch’s nights. “They are going to go out there and be themselves and help us find a way to win.”
Earning the first Region 2-6A sweep of the year, Welborn said the feeling was nice int he moment, but the teams focus will be moving on to Grovetown as they try and achieve another.
“Its good, its good. Anytime you can see someone its great feeling and it helps you get one step closer to your goals,” Welborn said. “But, after (Friday) we will wake up (Saturday) and we have to flush it and move on to Grovetown. Grovetown, is a quality team and they are well coached and they have a couple good arms and they can swing it. We will be happy of the next couple of hours but it will be in the past.”