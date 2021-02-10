Frederica Academy’s basketball teams hosted their final home games of the season as both the girls and boys honored their seniors.
Madysson Patron, Eli Fritchman, Xavier Collier, Camden Truett, Mikey Roy and Kenny Quin were the six seniors honored. The seniors also led the boys to a big win, and for Patron, she’s a constant for the girls.
The girls’ team fell 65-23 against the Gators, but Patron has been a leader since she started playing basketball.
As the lone senior, she was the team captain this year and helped out not just handling the ball but also down low. Coach Sarah Helder said it’s her work ethic that makes her special.
“Madysson is probably one of the hardest working kids that I’ve ever coached in basketball. I remember her freshman year we were in the weight room and she was out lifting post, just because she was getting after it and working,” Helder said. “I don’t think there’s ever been a day that she hasn’t come into practice or game that gives it her all. I think that’s one of our best characteristics, and I think as far as for her future, and for life, she’ll go places because of her work ethic.”
Despite the girls falling to the Gators, the boys handled their business and got revenge over Bulloch Academy with a 65-57 win.
“Well, I think it started with our five seniors,” Frederica Academy boys coach Carl Nash said. “They came out, took the lead and we didn’t give it up all night. It was an amazing night for all five — a great senior night for all of them. I’m going to miss them. Good kids, but it was a great win. I’m very proud of them.”
Fritchman led the way with 22 points, making 6-of-14 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and 7-of-8 from the foul line. Collier was the second-leading scorer with 14 points.
Nash said he switched up the positions to help the scoring, which showed in the big win.
“I need Eli more consistent, but tonight he was on. He was on tonight — I thought Xavier did a heck of a job running the point for us,” Nash said. “We made some adjustments, and I put Xavier to point and put Eli and Jacob, our shooters, on the wings. So it’s helped us.”
Nash also put Bryce Rielly and Jordan Triplett down low with their big man William Jobe — who was the third Knight to score double-digit points with 10.
“It’s given us a different dimension and better way for us to be able to score,” Nash said. “We weren’t scoring very much, early in the year. Unfortunately, it’s just taken us a while to figure this out. That’s kind of what we did last year. We figured it out kind of late because that’s how our team is. We don’t get everybody together until late, but I’m proud of our kids.
“I think William Jobe is going to be a great player. He’s got to get some work done on his body, and I thought Jordan played great tonight. And of course, Bryce Rielly, what can you say about him — he’s tough as nails. It was a great game for us. We needed it — puts us back in the hunt for the region title.”
The boys got redemption over the Gators on Monday after they lost 53-45 last Wednesday. Nash said he made those position changes afterward, and in this game, they didn’t allow them on the foul line often.
“I just told him we’re better than that. I thought we played poorly up there,” Nash said. “It was heartfelt. We fouled them as much as we did up there, and we paid the price. They shot 21 free throws on us up there, and that’s how they beat us. We’ve got to do a better job of having composure, not fouling in the half-court. We got some fouled late in the backcourt — that upset me. We got to get back and play defense and half-court. So we got to learn from that, and hopefully, with time, we’ll do that.”
Frederica’s defense also hung tough and didn’t allow the Gators’ talented shooters to get in a rhythm.
“If you play a lot of zone, people say we can’t play zone against a team that shoots the ball well,” Nash said. “I don’t believe that because it gives them a different look. When they’re a good shooting team, and you’re playing zone on them. It’s tough, man — you got those guys sliding all over the place playing the ball. It’s a different look for guys that can shoot the ball. So I think it helped us tonight. We will continue to change up our defenses depending on the team.”
This group of seniors has had a lot of success in their Knights’ uniforms, and Nash said he hopes it continues since they’ve overcome so many adversities this season.
“We’ve been in the region championship game every year I’ve been here, and that’s four years in a row. We won it last year,” Nash said. “These kids have battled. We’ve gone through a lot this year. We’ve been quarantined. We’ve had a lot of injuries. My mom passed last month — it’s been a tough 2021. I’m waiting for 2022, to be honest with you, but we have a way to go yet. I’m just really proud of these guys, and hopefully, we’ll continue to get better. That’s what it’s all about this time of year.”
Up next for the Knights is two final region road games as they’ll take on Pinewood today at 7:30 p.m. and Trinity Christian on Friday at 5:30 p.m.