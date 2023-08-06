The Glynn Academy football team played its intrasquad scrimmage in front of family and friends as the team prepares for the opening of the season in two weeks.
Wearing practice jerseys in the three colors of Glynn Academy, the team opened up the night by going through their warm-up routine, something that has been essential in bringing unity to the team under head coach Rocky Hidalgo.
The first-team offense and defense went toe-to-toe for a portion of the night, with Willie Butler taking snaps as the tailback and Zion Gervais filling in as the backup when players rotated in and out.
Working through progressions of finding holes to get to the next level or finding an open man downfield on throws by quarterback Ryan Schueneman, Coach Hidalgo was impressed with the work his offensive line had on the night.
“Today I think offensive line-wise, I thought we did a nice job in pass protection,” Hidalgo said. “I think coming off the ball we have been really physical (upfront).”
After a few minutes with the ones, the junior varsity and freshman teams had chances to run plays as situational work was a big component of the night.
Seeing good momentum coming from all three levels of Glynn players, the special teams unit came onto the field as punter Tuck Tucker came out to boot punts downfield. Needing to work on tight punt situations and keeping minimal pressure off the line, Tucker worked his rugby-style punts downfield with teammates and Terror supporters cheering on.
Hidalgo brought his first-team offense back on the field in a two-minute situation, but with no defense as the coaching staff ruled players down in a quick manner to keep the pressure moving.
“It’s going to be a growth process with all these kids,” Hidalgo said. “That’s the whole thing, we have to keep coaching our kids and pushing them. We have tried to turn the heat up a little bit on offense and put pressure on them to try to get some performance out there when we have some heat on them, I think that is a really big deal. Start trying to put them in pressure situations and make them perform when they are under some heat, especially when it’s one on ones. It’s like anything else, our team just needs to practice and play football games.
Schueneman threw balls downfield as he connected with Butler, David Prince, and Sean Johnson with the offense marching downfield. However, the no defensive pressure gave the receivers leeway to try and make the spectacular one-handed catches, but none of them came down with it. Hidalgo let his frustrations be heard as he made it an emphasis that two hands need to be up to catch the ball, no matter the situation.
“We had some drops that we have to step in there and throw the ball some, we have to help the quarterback out some,” Hidalgo said. “We had too many drops and we need to run our routes sometimes, we aren’t running our routes full speed sometimes. I think it’s some indecision on our part. We still have a lot of work to do in the passing game.”
Working on all facets of the field with every group possible, the kickoff and kick return teams took the field with Jayden Ellis and Tyree Chisolm back deep to return Tuckers’ kickoffs. With Ellis catching every ball and looking to make his way downfield, special teams coach Kip Hall had to gather his blockers around to tell them where to be and to what man to block to give Ellis or any returner a chance to go upfield.
Spending time with the special teams unit, the first team offense and defense came out in red zone territory as the offense looked to build the running game to create opportunities for Prince to earn one-on-one chances.
Schueneman lobbed up a jump ball for Prince (6-foot-5) to come down with the ball, but the ball was dislodged at the last second by a JV defender who made his mark on the play.
Cracking a smile, Prince knew he could show him who was the boss in the area as he hit a quick slant for an easy touchdown a few plays later with the defense confused outside the box.
Continuing to funnel the groups out to give every rep possible for the three levels of Terrors football to hit the field and be ready for the regular season, Hidalgo ended the night with the hands team.
Making this important on the night, Hidalgo stood in the middle of the second line to have them spaced out and ready for whatever ball could come their way.
As the night of work ended, Hidalgo brought his team around and spoke of the great work they had and about the things they will continue to work on as they prepare to face Statesboro on Aug. 18.
“I think we are making strides, we are running the football well. We have a lot of work to do but I think a lot of it is preseason stuff,” Hidalgo said. “I feel like we are further ahead than we have been in the past few years for sure.”
Breaking off his team to get out of their practice gear and come back to enjoy the seafood boil the Terror group prepared, Hidalgo thanked everyone for coming out and told everyone to enjoy the night as the regular season inches closer and closer.