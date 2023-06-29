Standing in the scorching heat that showcased the dog days of summer, two local high school football teams took part in a yearly Organized Team Activity to see where they stand against competing teams, as they faced off against Richmond Hill and Bleckley County to finish out the second and final day of the summer session.
Dealing with the bigger competition at the levels of 7A, 6A and 1A, Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick told his group of 38 that they had no choice of standing on the sidelines and resting. Swapping in and out constantly, while learning multiple positions, Coach Derrick likes these opportunities to face off against some of the premier teams in the 912 area to see how his team lines up six weeks out to the start of the Knights season.
“We have done it in years past, everybody laughs and gives me a hard time of who we play and having such a hard schedule, but we have to create our men into football players,” Derrick said. “Our kids do a really good job of understanding that they have to figure out how to acclimate to all of this. Luckily we don’t play at 10 or 11 o’clock in this heat but overall I felt like for us — Richmond Hill, Glynn and Bleckley have two teams and have an offense and defense to go against one another — our guys are swapping in and out and trying to learn multiple positions. I thought our kids did a good job, but our biggest pro is none of them ever give up. Nobody drops a head, we are going to learn to fight, and our kids play hard and that’s our MO. We may struggle early in the season, but we are going to figure out a way to get it done.”
Getting the chance to scrimmage on both sides of the ball, Frederica got the other team second-stringers, but for them, it was all about putting the work from January onward onto the field to have a chance to hit the ground running.
Having a group of 38 players with 26 being freshmen or sophomores, Coach Derrick was happy with how the team has progressed from the weight room to learning assignments and playing assigned football over the last two days. A big test to that in his mind is the core of seniors that have been willing to carry the future and lead by example.
“Jordan, Rico, Blake, Hamp, Will Leavy, you start looking at all those guys that are seniors, they have done a good job,” Derrick said. “We made some adjustments coming in of moving Rico and Blake (on Tuesday) to outside linebacker from corner. I told them ‘You dudes are 6’2 195 pounds, I have to move y’all down.’ Jayden Riley, (a transfer from Yulee) has come in and has played corner and he’s done a really good job. He’s a sophomore and he’s trying to learn our system on offense and defense. Its a lot going on right now for our young guys, but we have gotten better at doing this the last two days. It was really good to see the progression from day one to day two. We have some things to fix but I’m pretty optimistic going into this break.”
Frederica football kicks off its season at home against Brookwood School on Aug. 18.
For Glynn Academy under the direction of head coach Rocky Hidalgo, the word compete came out to describe the two days of OTA.
“The big thing is coming out here and just watching them compete,” Hidalgo said. “See how we competed, and the kids competed really well. We are going to have a really good football team.”
Coming off a season where the Terrors finished as the No. 3 seed out of Region 2-6A, Hidalgo said the biggest growth for this year’s team is having experience and a good group of kids.
“We have a lot of guys that have played a bunch, and we have spent a lot of time in the offseason culturally working on some stuff,” Hidalgo said. “It’s not an overnight thing, but we have good kids. Good kids that care about winning and care about each other. When you have that, good things happen.”
Rotating throughout the two-hour OTA with his first, second and ninth-grade teams facing the three other schools, Hidalgo liked what he saw from his group as they showed fight, passion, hunger and other resourceful core strengths for a team. On the flip side, his team struggled at times to protect the football with the ball slipping through the exchanges, something he quickly noted of being fixed in a timely manner.
Gathering around for one last session as Glynn Academy and Richmond Hill faced off, Hidalgo wasn’t worried about showing his play calls or schemes against a team that will scrimmage one another before kicking off the 2023 football season.
“It’s a scrimmage and we are running plays that we have got in. We aren’t holding back anything, we are playing ball,” Hidalgo said of going against Richmond Hill. “I don’t believe in all that stuff, you go and run your plays. If you don’t ever run them against anybody else, you won’t ever know if you are any good at them.”
For 20 minutes, the once-region foes went toe-to-toe in giving their best shot at matching the physical level in the summer months. Loving the attitude of his team, Hidalgo thought the matchup was the perfect way to finish off the June portion of the Terrors’ football schedule.
“Our kids are excited to go out and play football,” Hidalgo said. “They got off the bus here at 9:15, and we had Richmond Hill and the Glynn Academy Red Terrors trying to tear the jerseys off each other. It was a spirited physical contest for 20 minutes this morning. It was good to see.”
Glynn Academy kicks off its 2023 season at the Glynn County Stadium against Statesboro High on Aug. 18.