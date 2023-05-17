It’s always easier the second time around.
That has been the sentiment at Brunswick High as it wraps up its second spring under head coach Garrett Grady.
Grady got his first taste of running the show last season, but he wasn’t alone. Much of the Pirates’ running back room graduated, the team lost its stalwart offensive tackle, and it was preparing to break in a starting quarterback with no varsity experience.
There is still work to do in plugging holes, but the program is more comfortable than it was a year ago as it rolls into its Blue and Gold spring game at 4 p.m. Friday.
“The second spring, getting to experience some of the things we did last year, moving a little faster through some decisions,” Grady said. “I like this group. We’ve got a lot of guys who graduated last year, so there is a lot of opportunity out here for some guys. It’s been going great so far.”
Brunswick will have to cope with the loss of yet another Division I tackle following the graduation of Georgia commit Jamal Meriweather, and Wake Forest commit Ka’Shawn Thomas will leave a hole in the middle of the team’s defense.
But the team has more continuity in other key areas, namely at signal caller where J.R. Elkins returns for his senior season. In his first year as a starter, Elkins completed 55 percent of his passes for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns to seven interceptions.
Now Elkins will have a second offseason under offensive coordinator Mitch Belker, and he’ll still have his favorite target, and one of the most explosive players in the state, Terry Mitchell.
Mitchell averaged 22.6 yards on 43 receptions, racking up 972 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He also added three scores on the ground.
The Pirates’ running back duo of Jamarious Towns and William Heck have also gotten their feet wet in the varsity game after combining for more than 1,200 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as sophomores.
There is also the matter of rising star Hezekiah Kent, who will enter his sophomore season already with offers on the table from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and South Carolina. A 6-foot-5, 250-pound H-back for Brunswick last year, Kent only caught one pass for six yards while operating out of the backfield, but he’s been more involved on both sides of the ball this spring.
On the defensive side of the ball, Region 2-6A Defensive Player of the Year Devin Smith will lead the Black Flag once more as a fearsome force off the edge of the defensive coordinator Thomas Tedder’s 3-4 scheme. Despite missing two games with an injury, Smith recorded 63 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, and six sacks a year ago, which has earned him 31 offers, including from Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State and Texas A&M.
“We’ve got Region Player of the Year Terry Mitchell back, we’ve got some guys back on defense at the linebacker position, safety position with Tae Gadson — there is a lot of experience coming back in some key spots, and I think that’s what is going to help us be successful,” Grady said.
Although there is plenty of talent absent this spring that will be missed, there is no change in expectations at Brunswick.
The Pirates are 21-2 over the past two seasons with two straight region titles, but the program is far from satisfied. It will be up to the next group to continue striving towards a state title.
“They’re trying to step up,” Grady said. “The seniors in front of them left a great legacy, but now it’s this team’s chance. A championship is at stake. They’ve got to work towards it, and it all starts in the offseason now.”