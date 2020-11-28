Glynn Academy’s football team handled their business on Friday night as they defeated Grovetown 42-3, advancing into the second round of the GHSA 6A playoffs.
It wasn’t the prettiest game for the Red Terrors, but their stat sheet says otherwise. Both T.J. Lewis and Caden Hutchinson rushed for over 100 yards and multiple touchdowns.
Hutchinson led the way for the team with 143 yards on 12 carries. He scored twice and averaged 11.9 yards a carry.
Lewis had 124 yards on 19 carries and three scores.
The Terrors had seven guys tote the rock against the Warriors, combining for 398 yards on 45 carries. They averaged 8.8 yards a rush play, and even without their starting center were able to be successful.
Even though the offense found that much success on the night, head coach Rocky Hidalgo said his team was a little sluggish tonight.
“Yeah, kind of all over the place, but there was a lot of distractions,” Hidalgo said. “We can play a lot better — it is what it is. We got to improve on this performance, that's for sure. We're missing Clayton Ketcham at center, and we're missing Ryan Seay, hope to get those guys back next week — no guarantees.
“We're going to have to be a week better with what we played with tonight. We found out we weren't going to have a center on Monday morning, so we had to shuffle guys. I think we made the best of it, but there's a lot of improvement we can make here.”
One of those improvements is consistency.
“The snap was a little bit all over the place. We got to get better there,” Hidalgo said. “I think just some — getting a hat to the right hat. We were kind of all over the place at times. So I think we got to be better with that stuff. We were just a little sloppy tonight.”
Glynn Academy came out with the ball on offense to start the game and wasted hardly any time getting into the end zone.
It took just six plays for Lewis to tote it in two yards for a touchdown to make it 7-0 with 9:30 left in the first quarter. The Red Terrors defense was a force tonight and held the Warriors to minimal offensive production.
Joseph Jean led the way for the Warriors with 10 carries for 66 yards.
After the Terrors stopped Grovetown on their opening possession, Jayden Drayton lined up at quarterback, confusing the defense. On 1st and 10, Drayton dropped back and launched a beautiful ball right into David Prince’s hands for a 56 yards touchdown pass.
Glynn took a 14-0 lead with 7:37 to go in the first quarter. However, it wouldn’t be long for the offense to get the ball back as the Red Terrors’ defense held the Warriors all night long.
The only time the Warriors got into good field position was when they picked off Lewis in the first quarter to line up on the Terrors’ 10-yard line. Despite the excellent field position, Glynn’s defense barely allowed Grovetown any positive yardage, and they settled for a 27-yard field goal to make it 14-3 with 1:20 left in the first quarter. That would be the only time Grovetown found a way to score on the night as Glynn’s defense proved to be too strong.
It was the fifth straight game that Glynn’s defense held opponents to five or fewer points.
“I think our kids play hard on that side of the ball — we fit on the ball well,” Hidalgo said. “I think we can play a lot better. We're going to have to play better to win next week.”
After those first two scores, Glynn got a little sloppy, collecting a handful of penalties. Grovetown found a way to stop them, but Glynn’s defense always returned the favor.
Lewis scored his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter as he ran it in from eight yards out to make it 21-3.
That score would stand until midway through the third quarter when Glynn’s offense struck again.
Lewis scored his final touchdown of the game after marching the offense down the field and
walking it in from one yard out, giving the Terrors a 28-3 lead.
Glynn got stuffed by Grovetown, but the Warriors couldn’t hold onto the ball and fumbled the punt. The Red Terrors recovered it in excellent field position. Hutchinson only needed one play and ran it in from 23 yards to make it 35-3 with 2:47 to go in the third quarter.
Grovetown found a little momentum, and Jean got a big first down, but it wasn’t long until Glynn’s defense forced a big stop. On 4th and 7, Tyshawn Thomas and Caldon Maddox led the way for a sack and turnover on downs.
Hutchinson broke through a big hole from his offensive line on the next drive, taking 79 yards, missing the end zone by just a yard. However, he got into the end zone on the next play for his second touchdown and Glynn’s final score, making it 42-3 with 8:32 to go in the game.
"We've got to play a lot better that's what I told these kids,” Hidalgo said. “We can say whatever we want — it's go time next week. They're no bad teams left in the tournament. Everybody is good enough to beat you.”
Glynn Academy improves to 8-3 overall on the year and will welcome Langston Hughes, who defeated Northside 27-0 in the first round. Kick-off will be at 7:30 p.m. at Glynn County Stadium.