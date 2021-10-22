Tift County controlled the third quarter of a crucial Region 1-7A matchup Friday to turn the tides against Camden. The Wildcats fell 21-14 to the Blue Devils at Brodie Field.
The Wildcats (4-5, 0-2) led 7-0 at halftime, but the contest turned in the second half as the Blue Devils (6-3, 1-1) used nearly the entirety of the period to score a pair of touchdowns.
Trailing by a score, Tift County took the opening kickoff in the third quarter and drove down field to tie the game at 7-7 on a rushing touchdown with 5:41 remaining in the period. Then, the Blue Devils followed the score with a surprise onside kick, which they recovered to get right back to work on offense.
Once five more minutes had ticked off the clock, Tift got into the end zone on a touchdown pass to take a 14-7 lead with just 51 seconds left in the quarter.
Following a quick Camden punt, Tift County padded its advantage with a 50-yard touchdown run less than a minute into the fourth. The Wildcats responded a few plays later on Jamie Felix’s 62-yard touchdown jaunt, but Camden couldn’t tie the game after turning the ball over on downs inside Tift territory with fewer than five minutes to play.
The Blue Devils held onto the ball until the final whistle to deal the Wildcats’ their fourth straight loss after a 4-1 start to the season.
In addition to Tift County, Camden has lost contests against four top 10 teams in classes 7A and 6A. The Wildcats will get one more chance at a region win when it hosts No. 7 Lowndes in their regular-season finale next Friday.