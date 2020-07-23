Yovani Garcia is an 18-year-old from Cleveland, Tenn., who just needed a second chance.
He, and others like him, have found just that at the Paul Anderson Youth Home in Vidalia.
Established in 1961 by the “World’s Strongest Man,” the Paul Anderson Youth Home is an alternative to juvenile correctional facilities for troubled young men. Fifty-nine years ago, Anderson, an Olympic gold medalist and World Champion weightlifter, rode his bike from Vidalia to Omaha, Neb., to raise money to open the youth home, and for the last 15 years, some of its residents have honored his feat with a bike ride of their own.
Each year, a select group of young men from the home spend five days visiting some of the most beloved areas of the state, including Savannah, Tybee Island and Isle of Hope.
On Wednesday, residents of the Paul Anderson Youth Home rode through Jekyll Island with the 12 riders and chaperons setting up base at the St. Andrews picnic area before splitting into two groups — one that would bike the island and another that would enjoy the beach until they switched.
“It’s kind of nice to get out of the home a little,” Garcia said during a brief break away from exploring the beach.
Garcia has been with the Paul Anderson Youth Home for 10 months; a typical stay generally lasts between 15 to 18 months with residents ages 16-21 traveling from around the country to Vidalia in an effort to turn their lives around.
The Paul Anderson Youth Home uses a Christ-centered, holistic and therapeutic approach to transforming young men into productive members of society by setting focused, individualized goals, tracking progress, and maintaining accountability.
“The biggest thing (I’ve learned) is just being able to grow in the relationship with my family,” Garcia said. “They know I’ve realized the mistakes that I’ve made, and I’m correcting them.
“And also growing closer to the Lord each day.”
In addition to counseling and a substance abuse treatment, the home offers a fully-accredited college preparatory high school and vocational training that teaches the basics of agriculture, landscaping, culinary arts, auto mechanics, carpentry, plumbing and electrical circuitry.
The annual bike ride is one of three annual fundraisers for the Paul Anderson Home. Supporters can contribute by sponsoring one of the riders at payhbikeride.com. The nonprofit has raised $129,207 of its $160,000 goal as of Thursday evening.
By the end of the week, each resident will have biked upwards of 300 miles — truly living the organizational motto to put into the program what each hopes to get out.
For Garcia, that’s a career in the Marine Corps.
“How the program is supposed to run is, it’s supposed to help people realize the decisions they have made, helping correct them, helping them get on a better path then what they could be,” Garcia said. “Not everyone gets a second chance in life, and the ones that do are lucky.”