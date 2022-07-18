The game of women’s golf has grown tremendously in the last few years, with the 2021 calendar year seeing a percentage of women on the course growing to 25 percent according to the National Golf Foundation.
Sea Island Golf Club took a keen eye to the growth of the women’s game and wanted to be part of that with their own amateur event.
“Sea Island Golf Club is excited for the 2nd playing of the Sea Island Women’s Amateur,” Sea Island Co-Head Professional Johann Emanuel said. “We could not be happier for our field; we have some of the best lady amateur golfers from around the world. The Seaside Course is ready, thanks to Dylan Stafford [Sea Island Golf Club - Director of Agronomy, Lodge] and his team. It is in spectacular shape, and will certainly challenge these girls’ shotmaking ability this week.”
Last season, the course designated a 54-hole tournament for its inaugural Sea Island Women’s Amateur on the Seaside course.
With 68 players in the inaugural field, spanning from high school to women in their 30s, one player separated herself from the field to grab a hold of the first-ever Sea Island Women’s Amateur trophy.
Mississippi State’s Hannah Levi led wire to wire as she shot a 7 under (203) towards the title, giving her a four-stroke victory for the Lady Bulldog.
“It was huge,” Levi said when looking back at the inaugural win. “Just winning anything is special but winning an inaugural event makes it a little more special knowing that your name is the first one on the trophy. After registration and walking in and seeing the trophy sitting there and happened to glance at it and see my name sitting there and it’s the only one, it kind of set in a little bit more being back here and being excited to play again. Knowing that im defending but also trying to enjoy my time here, everybody is great here so I really enjoyed it.”
Heading into her senior season in Starkville, Levi ranks fourth all-time in par or better rounds (31), third all-time in stroke average (74.06), and eighth all-time in rounds in the ‘60s (5) in Mississippi State women’s golf history.
Excited to return for an opportunity to defend her title, Levi faces tougher competition as the field has grown to 79 players.
“I think it’s just more like a tournament,” Levi said of the growing field. “Bring more girls out here to compete, the tournament is growing and the field is getting stronger. Everybody wants to play in a strong field, especially at this level. WAGR is very important for us these days with that being a stepping stone to other events. With the field being bigger and stinger it just paves the way for these better players to come and really wanting to be out here and compete and try and win these tournaments.”
One thing Levi won't have this year with her is her best friend Ivy Shepherd on the bag again. Shepherd is playing in her own tournament this week, but Levi brought someone who means just as much to her.
“My mom is with me and I asked her to caddy,” Levi said. “She doesn’t really know much about golf, but she is more just pushing the bag this week. I think we will have a really fun time….
“Just having anybody to talk to and standing there. Whether it is a random caddy, my best friend, or my mom, especially my best friend and my mom, being able to walk down the fairway and have conversations with them that pertain nothing to golf is really good for me.”
Standing out as a premier golf destination that's hosted the RSM Classic and other top golfing events, the Sea Island Women’s Am. continues to stand out.
“The Sea Island Women’s Amateur is quickly becoming a standout in the world of female amateur golf,” Sea Island Co-Head Professional Jon Olson said. “We are proud of our team here that have helped us put the event on. Ms. Tyler Dawson, who has served as our Tournament Coordinator for this year, has led our team beautifully. We know that Seaside will provide a fair test to separate the best players in our game, yet again.”
Enjoying the welcoming party as players checked in and got to chat with others inside the state-of-the-art Golf Performance Center, players took part in challenges that were set up for prizes.
Competing against one another in closest-to-the-pin challenges, players had opportunities to track their swings with a Long Drive contest and enjoy dinner before zoning in for their first round of golf Tuesday morning.