The SEC Men’s Golf Championship is set to tee off from Sea Island Golf Club for the 22nd time Wednesday.
The 2023 event gets underway from the Seaside Course, where the tournament has been played from 2001-07 and 2010-now, with three rounds of stroke play that will determine an individual winner and the seeding for two days of match play.
For the fifth straight year, the final round of match play will be televised live on SEC Network.
Georgia has won more conference championships at Sea Island than any other program, claiming six of 21 titles decided at the club — though the last came in 2016. Vanderbilt has dominated recently, winning three of the last five SEC championships, including the the last two consecutive.
Vanderbilt will be favored to complete a three-peat of the tournament this week, entering ranked No. 1 overall in the Golfweek Men’s Team Collegiate Rankings. No. 7 Florida, No. 10 Auburn, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 17 Alabama, No. 20 Mississippi State and No. 23 Ole Miss also appear among the top 25.
Florida golfer John DuBois captured the individual championship a year ago, but he will have his hands full in his repeat bid against a loaded field that includes the second-ranked golfer in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Gordon Sargent of Vanderbilt, as well as Tennessee’s Caleb Surratt, which ranks No. 15.
Former Frederica Academy standout Sarut Vongchaisit is also scheduled to make his final run through the SEC Men’s Golf Championships as a senior at Ole Miss.