Vanderbilt celebrates winning the SEC Men’s Golf Championships on Sunday at Sea Island Golf Club.

 Derrick Davis The Brunswick News

The SEC Men’s Golf Championship is set to tee off from Sea Island Golf Club for the 22nd time Wednesday.

The 2023 event gets underway from the Seaside Course, where the tournament has been played from 2001-07 and 2010-now, with three rounds of stroke play that will determine an individual winner and the seeding for two days of match play.

